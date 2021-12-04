CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Not many nights a basketball team cans more three-point shots than twos.
Not many nights a team’s leading scorer finishes with more fouls than points.
It happened Thursday night in the Ohio Valley Conference matchup between Portsmouth and Chesapeake at Chesapeake’s Norm Persin Court.
The Lady Panthers got seven three-pointers to five baskets from two-point range. Daysha Reid, freshman and leading scoring for the Lady Trojans, netted just two points and committed four fouls.
And yes, toss in a quarter when all the team’s points come at the foul line.
Chesapeake enjoyed the good fortune in the final quarter when needed most and held off Portsmouth, 39-33, to even its record at 1-1 (overall and OVC). Portsmouth is 3-2.
“It was one of those games,” Lady Panthers coach Chris Ball said. “We’ve got some good, young shooters.”
Freshman Erin Hicks led the winners with 13 points with three baskets from behind the arc. Brooklyn McComas, a sophomore, nailed three threes for nine. Kate Ball, another freshman and daughter of the coach, had the other three and also converted three of four free throws in the final period. Kandace Pauley made two and Hicks the other two for a key 7-of-8 effort.
On defense, Ball employed a box-and-one defense with Hicks and Pauley designated to follow Reid wherever she went. The strategy worked well as Reid’s only basket came in the second period.
“Reid’s been lighting it up. We had to stop her,” Ball said. “That was the scouting report. We had to keep her honest. Pauley and Hicks did a heck of a job. It was a team effort all around.”
Reid started the season with 33 points in an opening win over Whiteoak. She had seven threes. She had 19 in a win over Fairview, 14 in a loss to River Valley and 26 in a win over South Point with six threes.
Amya Carr paced the Lady Trojans with 18 points. No other player netted more than six.
“The defensive effort was very good,” Ball said. “You’re going to have to give up something. If we’re going to compete, we have to do that every night.”
Ball said Portsmouth threw some box-and-one as well, but his team handled it well.
“Gave them different looks,” Ball said. “They ran the box on Kate and we found the open girl.”
Portsmouth cut the lead to 34-31 with 1:11 left on a basket by Carr. In the final minute, the Lady Panthers would shoot six free throws and make five to hold off the fouling visitors.
“A big part of any game,” Ball said of foul shooting.
Chesapeake’s next game is Monday at Ironton. Portsmouth visits Fairland.
PORTSMOUTH 9 6 9 9 –33: Cheatham 6, Trinidad 5, Daysha Reid 2, Ayonna Carr 2, Amya Carr 18.
CHESAPEAKE 11 11 10 7 – 39: Pauley 8, Isaacs 1, Duncan 2, McComas 9, Ball 6, Hicks 13.