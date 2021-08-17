HUNTINGTON — Chesapeake and Greenup County’s high school football openers are canceled because of COVID-19.
The Panthers’ game at Southern, and the Musketeers contest at Fleming County, are off.
“The team has been quarantined through Aug. 24,” Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said of his squad.
The Panthers were to travel to Racine, Ohio, to play the Tornadoes at 7 p.m. Friday. Greenup County was slated to visit Flemingsburg, Kentucky, to take on Fleming County at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but COVID-19 problems in the Musketeers program led to the cancelation.
Southern picked up a home game with Federal Hocking to replace Chesapeake.
Chesapeake’s next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at home vs. Minford. The quarantine would shorten the Panthers’ preparation window for that game.
“I hope,” Knipp said when asked if Chesapeake will have enough time to prepare for the Falcons, who open at home at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Rock Hill.
Greenup County coach Zack Moore said the Musketeers still plan to play their game Aug. 27 at Martin County. The Musketeers were limited to six games last season because of the virus.
COVID-19 altered football seasons throughout the nation last season. Chesapeake and its fellow Ohio Valley Conference opponents shortened their schedules to six regular season games in 2020.
