JACKSON, Ohio — Chesapeake changed its press to flatten Minford.
The fifth-seeded Panthers (20-3) rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the 12th-seeded Falcons 59-49 in a boys Division III sectional championship boys basketball game Saturday at Jackson High School.
Chesapeake changed its press from a 2-2-1 to a man-to-man trap that fueled the dramatic comeback that sends the Panthers to the district semifinals at 3:45 p.m. March 1 vs. either Wheelersburg or Meigs in Athens, Ohio.
“I knew we could come back,” said Chesapeake guard Levi Blankenship, who scored 14 points. “We did it against Ironton (in the regular season). We came out in the second half and hustled and played defense the way we can play.”
Still, it took awhile. The Falcons (13-10) made nine 3-pointers In the first half to take a 29-20 lead into the break. Minford began the third quarter on an 8-2 run and appeared poised for the upset. When Chesapeake adjusted its press, however, the Falcons’ poise flew.
The Panthers scored the last 15 points, 12 off six consecutive turnovers, of the third quarter to tie it 37-37. Dilen Caldwell’s basket to start the fourth period ran the streak to 17-0 before Skylar Knore hit Minford’s first 3-pointer of the second half to give the Falcons a 40-39 lead.
Caldwell, who scored a game-High 23 points, sank two free throws with 4:15 to play to give the Panthers a lead they never surrendered.
Minford committed just six turnovers in the first half, but 15 in the second. Leading scorer Elijah Foglesong-Lewis scored 14 points, 12 on 3-pointers, in the first two quarters, but was held to just a pair of free throws in the second half.
“We knew we had to do something,” Chesapeake coach Ryan Davis said of trailing by 15. “We got up on them more and started contesting the 3-point shots more. They were killing us beyond the 3-point line and on the offensive boards. We got that fixed and we had some guys step up on offense.”
Ethan Taylor was one who stepped up, scoring 10 points. Trenton Zimmerman scored 11 for Minford.
MINFORD 5 24 8 12 — 49: Davis 5, Zimmerman 11, Vogelsong-Lewis 16, Knore 9, McCormick 8.
CHESAPEAKE 10 10 17 22 — 59: Grim 2, Blankenship 14, Caldwell 23, Jackson 2, Dearth 6, J. Cox 10, Taylor 10.
IRONTON 42, OAK HILL 28: The Fighting Tigers became the answer to a trivia question — what was the last team to beat a squad coached by Norm Persin?
Reid Carrico scored 18 points to lead 11th-seeded Ironton (12-11) to a triumph over the sixth-seeded Oaks (18-5) Saturday in an Ohio Division III sectional championship game at Jackson High School.
Persin said he will retire after this season which ended with the loss, one easily overshadowed by more than 760 career victories during his hall of fame career. Persin retires as the third-winningest coach in Ohio high school basketball history.
The Tigers advance to the district semifinals at 7:15 p.m. March 1 vs. Eastern-Brown at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens. The Warriors beat Portsmouth 56-36 Saturday in Waverly.
The game was atypical of most Persin has coached in a stellar career. Oak Hill never led against the physical Ironton squad that was led by Reid Carroll’s 18 points. The Tigers turned a 15-12 halftime lead to a 25-12 advantage by 1:57 of the third quarter. Oak Hill, which made just 10 of 37 shots (27 percent) never recovered.
Chase Howard paced the Oaks with 12 points.
IRONTON 11 4 12 15 — 42: Salyers 8, Hacker 5, Grizzle 9, Carrico 18, Freeman 2.
OAK HILL 4 8 3 13 — 28: Porter 3, Hanning 8, Hammond 12, Howell 5.