HUNTINGTON — Few high school football teams are happy to see Coal Grove lined up across from them, but the Chesapeake Panthers are thrilled to see anyone.
Chesapeake had two games canceled and another moved to a Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Panthers (0-2) hit the road to play the Hornets (2-1) at Patterson Field in an Ohio Valley Conference contest.
Chesapeake’s opening game at Southern on Aug. 20 and last week’s contest at Gallia Academy were canceled. The Minford game was moved from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28 to allow the Panthers an extra day of practice after they were quarantined.
Against Coal Grove, Chesapeake will try to avoid the results of its first two games — 33-0 losses to Minford at Symmes Valley. The Hornets, though, present a challenge. Coal Grove opened with a 41-22 loss to a strong Berne Union squad, then beat Eastern-Pike 54-8 South Point 29-14.
The win over the Pointers wasn’t a thing of beauty, as the Hornets gave up big plays and fumbled five times, losing two. COVID-19 was as much a culprit as was South Point.
“We had a long layoff,” Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said. “We had two weeks with no practice at all and it showed. Our timing was off. Our blocking was off. Our guys fought through it.”
Chase Hall ran 18 times for 191 yards last week. For the season, he has 512 yards on 48 carries.
Chesapeake has yet to get its offense going, but has played well for extended periods on defense. The Panthers trailed Minford 6-0 and Symmes Valley 13-0 in the third quarter before each game slipped away.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.