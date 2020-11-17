HUNTINGTON -- Chesapeake placed four players on the all-Ohio Valley Conference boys golf first team and Gallia Academy landed four on the girls squad.
Jackson Stephens, Jacob Lemley, Christian Hall and Jackson McComas were Panthers named to the team. They helped Chesapeake to a third-place finish in the Division II sectional championships and a second-place finish in the OVC tournament.
League and sectional champion Fairland placed two players on the first team. Clayton Thomas, the OVC tournament medalist, and Landon Thomas, who finished second, were Dragons on the squad. Thomas received a scholarship offer from Marshall University on Monday.
Five Gallia Academy players -- Laith Hamid, Cooper Davis, Hunter Cook, Will Hendrickson and Beau Johnson -- made the first team.
Honorable-mention selections were Drey Osborne of Coal Grove, Issac Doolin of Rock Hill, Kyle Slone of Fairland, Daewin Spence of Portsmouth, Max Gleichauf of Ironton, Carter Collins of Chesapeake, Cody Bowman of Gallia Academy and Brayden Adkins of South Point.
Bryan Ward of Fairland was named coach of the year for the fifth consecutive season.
Gallia Academy players filled four of the six first-team spots. Addy Brooks, Jordan Blaine, Lilly Rees and Avery Minton were Blue Angels on the squad, which also included Abbi Zornes and Sidnea Belville of South Point.
Earning honorable-mention honors were Emily Horn of Coal Grove, Kylee Cook of Gallia Academy, Brianna Stokley of South Point, Lexi Hall of Fairland and Makayla Collins of Ironton.
Mark Allen of Gallia Academy was coach of the year.