Portsmouth at Chesapeake appears to be key to the postseason for both teams.
The Trojans (3-3 overall, 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference) visit the Panthers (2-4, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in high school football at Phil Davis Field.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Portsmouth at Chesapeake appears to be key to the postseason for both teams.
The Trojans (3-3 overall, 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference) visit the Panthers (2-4, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in high school football at Phil Davis Field.
A victory by Chesapeake would result in a hefty haul of computer ratings points that could vault the Panthers from their current status of 20th to 16th in Division V, Region 19. The top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight receiving first-round home games.
A playoff opener at the Trojan Coliseum is what interests Portsmouth, which is eighth in Region 23. Beating Chesapeake would help the Trojans stay on course for playing host to a first-round contest.
Chesapeake has been outscored 147-13 the last three weeks in losses to powerful teams Gallia Academy, Coal Grove and Ironton. That matters not to the Trojans.
“There’s not an easy game any week,” Portsmouth quarterback Tyler Duncan said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. It’s going to be a tough game.”
The Trojans are accustomed to strong opponents. They’re coming off a 43-42 victory over Coal Grove, the No. 7 team in the state in Division VI. A week earlier, the Trojans lost 36-34 to Gallia Academy, the seventh-ranked team in Division IV. On Sept. 2, Spring Valley, the No. 2 Class AAA squad in West Virginia, rallied in the last minute to beat Portsmouth 42-31.
Duncan said his team is past celebrating the Coal Grove victory and won’t underestimate Chesapeake.
“It was a huge win,” Duncan said. “There were a lot of computer points on the line. They’re a good team, but we’re battle tested. We have to keep going and keep getting better.”
Duncan has completed 75 of 122 passes for 953 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has performed well, easing concerns of how the Trojans would replace record-setting passer Drew Rowe.
Duncan spreads the ball around, with Reade Pendleton having caught 28 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, Nolan Heiland 12 for 243 and three scores, and Devon Lattimore 11 for 216 and four TDs. The air attack makes up for a mediocre running game.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.