CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Ironton and head coach Chris Barnes got the fast start they wanted on Friday against Chesapeake, but the Fighting Tigers couldn’t close out the win in the boys Division III Southeast District sectional final.
The Panthers rallied from a nine-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Ironton 72-63 at Chesapeake High School’s Norm Persin Court and advance to the Southeast District semifinal against Zane Trace on Feb. 26 at Waverly High School.
“We just went dead,” Barnes said of his team’s seven-point fourth quarter. “Our shots started falling short. I called a couple of timeouts hoping we could get one more push. We just didn’t have it in us.”
Ironton took control from its first possession with Braden Schreck scoring seven of the Fighting Tigers’ first 11 points of the game. With Ty Perkins scoring the other four points, Chesapeake head coach Ryan Davis was forced to call a timeout after his Panthers fell behind 11-4.
Chesapeake guard Levi Blankenship made 1 of 5 of his first-quarter shots as Ironton stretched its lead to 18-4 before the Panthers closed out the quarter with a 10-2 run.
In the second quarter, Barnes got Ethan White involved and White was able to use his height advantage to score a career-high 20 points, 10 of which came in the first half.
Ben Bragg helped the Panthers cut the Tigers’ lead to 37-34 at halftime behind 10 first-half points. A senior, Bragg finished the game with 18 points.
In the third quarter, Blankenship found his shooting touch. A senior, Blankenship scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in that period.
Still, Ironton held its largest lead of the game at 50-41 with 3:39 to play in the third quarter. That lead was 56-50 at the end of that period.
Bragg and Dannie Maynard scored field goals to force Barnes into a timeout at 6:39 of the fourth and Ironton’s lead down to 56-54.
A bucket by White in the paint gave Ironton a 60-57 lead, then J.D. Daniels made a 3-pointer with 4:20 left that tied the game at 60.
Chesapeake scored the next eight unanswered points before Matt Sheridan hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining for Ironton’s final points.
“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” Blankenship said of winning the sectional title at home. “To celebrate on your home court with your family and friends it’s something like no other.”
IRONTON 20 17 19 7 — 63: Sheridan 3-8 2-4 0-0 8, Perkins 5-11 0-1 0-0 11, Schreck 9-15 1-4 1-1 20, White 9-12 0-0 2-2 20, Terry 0-4 0-1 0-0 0, L. Barnes 1-1 0-0 2-2 4, Vance 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Team 27-51 3-9 5-5 63.
CHESAPEAKE 14 20 16 22 — 72: Blankenship 9-20 4-9 2-2 24, Maynard 4-9 1-3 0-0 9, Daniels 3-4 3-4 0-0 9, Oldaker 1-1 0-0 4-5 6, Bragg 8-14 0-0 2-9 18, Cox 2-5 0-0 0-0 4, Henderson 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Team 28-54 8-16 8-16 72.