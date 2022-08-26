When a team takes lumps, it can either get beaten down or learn and improve.
Chesapeake is hoping for the latter after last season’s 0-9 season. The Panthers enter 2022 with 43 players and a sunny outlook.
“We’re just excited to get going,” Panthers coach Todd Knipp said. “We can’t wait to take the field. I’ve got a great staff. I’ve played for two of them. Rick (Clark) I’ve coached with and he’s been a head coach. All these guys have something to offer.”
The Panthers feature rugged senior fullback/linebacker Marcus Burnside, a load at 5-foot-7, 215 pounds.
He’ll take handoffs from sophomore quarterback Jacob Harris and is joined in the backfield by senior wingback Ryan Martin, senior running back Aaron Ross, sophomore running back Curtis Brandenburg and junior wing Camron Shockley. Juniors Dannie Maynard and Mason Giles are small but talented wide receivers.
Sophomore Garrett Napier (5-10, 240) is at center, flanked by guard Spencer Wright (5-11, 205 sophomore) and Will Schwamberger (6-1, 190, junior). Juniors Jadon Brandenburg (5-10, 290) and Alex Plummer (6-1, 220) are the tackles. Senior Nick Wright (6-foot, 185) is the tight end.
Knipp is looking for more production out of an offense that averaged 6.2 points per game last season.
On defense, Burnside and Curtis Brandenberg are inside linebackers. Martin and Ross are on the outside. Shockley and Maynard are the corners. Giles is at safety. Senior Trevon Ferguson (6-foot, 225) is joined by Wright at defensive end. Andrew Ellis (6-4, 285, junior) is one defensive tackle, with Napier, Plummer, Braxton Adams and Jadon Brandenberg expecting to see time at the other.
Jacob Spears handles the kicking and Jacob Harris and Curtis Brandenberg the punting.
Knipp said Chesapeake features more depth than in recent seasons and listed several players who can step up if needed.
“I love football, but I love kids more,” Knipp said. “This is a good group of kids.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
