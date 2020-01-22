CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake raced to a 24-6 lead and rolled to a victory over Portsmouth in boys high school basketball Tuesday at Norm Persin Court.
The Panthers (12-2 overall, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference) ran their lead to 47-20 by halftime.
Josh Cox led Chesapeake with 14 points. Ethan Taylor scored 12 and Levi Blankenship scored 11.
Matthew Fraulini led the Trojans (6-10, 3-6) with 21 points.
PORTSMOUTH 6 14 12 11 — 43: Johnson 2, Fraulini 21, Bryant 6, Roe 4, Dixon 3, Shipp 4, Thomas 4.
CHESAPEAKE 24 23 17 7 — 71: Grim 4, A. Cox 8, Caldwell 7, Jackson 8, Dearth 7, J. Cox 14, Taylor 12.
FAIRLAND 50, SOUTH POINT 46: Jacob Polcyn scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Dragons (15-1 overall, 9-0 OVC) to a victory over the home-standing Pointers (7-7, 5-4).
Aiden Porter scored 15 points for Fairland, which led 23-10 early only to see South Point rally to tie at 44-44. Clayton Thomas scored 12 points and Gavin Hunt 11.
LINCOLN COUNTY 70, WAYNE 63: The visitors Panthers outscored the Pioneers 18-3 in the third quarter to defeat the Pioneers.
Wayne led 42-33 at halftime, but couldn’t hang on.
Lincoln County lost starting point guard Jayse Tully to a broken arm in the first quarter.
LOGAN 66, NITRO 48: David Early scored 22 points to help Logan (10-3), ranked third in Class AA, to a victory at Nitro.
Colton Painter led Nitro (3-9) with 19 points. Trevor Lowe chipped in 15.
LOGAN 22 14 17 12 — 66: Early 22, Hayner 7, Cook 9, Williamson 5, Brown 6, Glick 9, Kirk 8.
NITRO 13 13 11 11 — 48: Lowe 15, Painter 19, Johnson 2, Hall 4, Lacy 2, Brown 2, Barton 4.
Monday
Girls
HURRICANE 42, LINCOLN COUNTY 36: Freshman Maggie Odour scored 24 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, as the Redskins rallied for a victory in Hamlin, West Virginia. Kenley Kveton led the Panthers with 12 points.
WAHAMA 60, BUFFALO 35: Freshmen Mikie Lieving and Amber Wolfe scored 15 points each as the White Falcons (7-5) outlasted the home-standing Bison (7-5).
Hannah Rose scored 14 points and Emma Gibbs 11 for Wahama. Abby Darnley paced Buffalo with 14 points.
WHEELERSBURG 58, OAK HILL 40: The Pirates made 10 points from 3-point range in a Southern Ohio Conference triumph over the visiting Oaks.
Alaina Keeney scored 19 points and Kaylee Darnell 16 for Wheelersburg (14-1 overall, 11-0 SOC). Caitlyn Brisker scored 18 points for the Oaks (10-7, 7-5).
WINFIELD 74, LINCOLN 64: Lauren Hudson poured in 21 points to lead four double-digit scorers for the Class AA No. 2 Generals in a win over sixth-ranked Cougars at East Fairmont.
ZZ Russell scored 17 points for Winfield (11-1), with Mara McGrew scoring 12 and Emily Hudson 10. Victoria Sturm led all scorers with 23 points for Franklin (7-4)
EASTERN-MEIGS 53, MEIGS 37: Olivia Barber scored 14 points and Jennifer Parker 12 to help the Eagles (7-9) defeat the Marauders (4-13) in Reedsville, Ohio. Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 16 points.
LOGAN 44, POCA 35: Raegan Quick scored 11 points to lead the short-handed Wildcats to a road win. Logan (6-6) played without leading scorer Peyton Ilderton, who injured her knee against Nitro last week. Brooke Campbell scored 13 points to lead Poca (0-14). Devin Ord added 11.