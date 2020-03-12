CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Will Todd is a man who says what he means and means what he says.
As a sophomore, the Chesapeake High School running back said he was going to play football at Marietta College. Tuesday, Todd signed to do just that, picking the Pioneers over offers from Ohio Northern and Otterbein.
“I fell in love with Marietta,” Todd said. “I have former teammates who play there and I love it there.”
Linebacker Dillon Lunsford, offensive lineman Brevin Webb and defensive lineman Zach Wright are former Chesapeake stars playing for the Pioneers.
Todd rushed for 1,046 yards on 134 carries last season in a Panthers offense that featured a balanced running attack. Fellow backfield mate Kamren Harless carried 177 times for 1,131 yards. Quarterback Donald Richandollar ran for 836 yards on 106 attempts.
“It was exciting to be in that kind of an offense,” Todd said. “We busted our butts blocking for each other.”
Todd said he admires “older” running backs such as Earl Campbell and Herschel Walker. While at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, Todd is nowhere near the size of those two Heisman Trophy winners, Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said his standout back features a similar running style.
“Will’s a good football player,” Knipp said. “He has a strong work ethic and can work himself into their program. He’s a physical runner and breaks tackles.”
Todd owns a 3.92 weighted grade point average that includes college classes through Ohio University and ranks 17th in his class. He said he plans to major in political science or sports management.
Todd played in the prestigious Blue-Grey All-American Bowl with numerous players committed to major college powers. He said that experience was invaluable in helping him prepare for college football.
Todd said he plans to earn playing time as soon as possible at running back and maybe slot receiver.
“I’ll play anywhere,” Todd said. “I’ll go into camp in my best physical condition and work my butt off.”