CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Leah Shields’ 20 serves resulted in 20 points for Chesapeake in a 3-0 sweep of Rock Hill in high school volleyball.
Shields also had two aces, three kills, two digs and one assist in the 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 triumph. Megan Wrobleski was 7 for 7 on serves and made 20 digs. Kayla Jackson went 13 for 13 on serves and issued 13 assists. Mollie Watts was 16 for 16 on serves and added 10 kills, eight digs and four aces.
Girls golf
GALLIA WINS OVC: Medalist Maddi Meadows shot 39-41 — 80 to lead Gallia Academy to the Ohio Valley Conference girls championship at the Esquire Golf Course in Barboursville.
The Blue Angels shot 338, with Abby Hammons firing 85 to place second, Amma Hammons 86 to finish third, Addy Burke 87 to tie South Point’s Sidnea Belville for fourth, Jordan Blaine 92 for sixth and Kylee Cooke 100 for seventh. Ironton was second with a 474, followed by Coal Grove at 482. Fairland and South Point didn’t have team scores.
SCHEDULECHANGES: Gallia Academy’s football game Friday at Fairland has been canceled. The Dragons are looking for an opponent.
Green’s football game at Symmes Valley has been switched from Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
