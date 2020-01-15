SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Levi Blankenship scored 21 points to lead Chesapeake to a 64-54 victory over home-standing South Point Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.

Josh Cox scored 14 points and Trent Dearth 12 for the Panthers (12-1 overall, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Austin Webb, who leads the OVC in scoring, led the Pointers (5-7, 4-3) with 25 points. Mason Kazee scored 11.

CHESAPEAKE 20 9 16 19 —64: Grim 3, N. Cox 9, Blankenship 21, Caldwell 3, Jackson 2, Dearth 12, J. Cox 14.

SOUTH POINT 15 12 16 11 — 54: Gunther 5, Turner 9, Kazee 11, Taylor 2, Webb 25, Blackwell 2.

LOGAN 72, CHAPMANVILLE 61: Logan used a second-quarter run and never looked back to stop Chapmanville’s 54-game in-state winning streak at Willie Akers Arena.

David Early had 24 points to lead Logan (8-3) while Aiden Slack had 14 and Mitchell Heiner added 12.

Chapmanville (10-2), who only had three players score, got 36 from Phillip Mullins while Marshall signee Obinna Anochili-Killen added 19.

CHAPMANVILLE 13 10 11 27 — 61: Shull 6, Mullins 36, Killen 19.

LOGAN 14 19 15 24 — 72: Early 24, Hainer 12, Cook 4, Williamson 9, Slack 14, Glick 1, Hensley 8

RACELAND 36, ELLIOTT COUNTY 30: Kirk Pence scored 15 points to lead the Rams to a triumph over the Lions in the semifinals of the 16th Region All-A Classic.

Raceland takes on West Carter for the championship on Thursday.

POCA 63, LINCOLN COUNTY 41: Isaac McKneely scored 20 points to pace the Dots over the Panthers.

Nathaniel Vance scored 12, Jackson Toney 11 and Toby Payne 10.

Girls

GEORGE WASHINGTON 66, HUNTINGTON 54: The Associated Press girls No. 8 Patriots held the No. 6 Highlanders guard Alezha Turner to a season low in points to earn a home win over Huntington on Tuesday.

Huntington head coach Lonnie Lucas said George Washington’s game plan for his Highlanders (7-3) was a good one.

“I think they out-rebounded us 2-1 at least,” said Lucas.

Huntington was led by Katie Swann who scored 17 points in the loss.

George Washington (6-3) was led by Lazrene Harmison’s 21 points and Vivian Ho’s 20 points in the Mountain State Athletic Conference win.

HUNTINGTON 22 11 11 11 — 54: Swann 17, Jackson 10, Turner 4, Slash 10, Goodson 8, Moore 2.

GEORGE WASHINGTON 8 24 14 23 — 66: Lacy 17, Ho 20, Harmison 21, Washington 6, Smith 2.

GRACE CHRISTIAN 65, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 11: All 10 Soldiers scored in a victory over the Warriors (0-12) in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Samantha Wells led Grace Christian (8-2) with 23 points. The Soldiers are at home vs. Tolsia at 7 p.m. Friday

GRACE CHRISTIAN 25 19 13 8 — 65: Samantha Wells 23, Hutchinson 9, Cicenas 5, Bruton 7, Bailey 3, McCloud 6, Wagoner 2, Pyle 4, Stepp 4, Adkins 2.

CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 2 4 2 3 — 11: Bailey 4, Shannon 4, Parsons 3.

Monday

Girls

RIVER VALLEY 54, POINT PLEASANT 24: The Raiders (8-7) raced to a 14-1 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Big Blacks (1-10) in Bidwell, Ohio.

Hannah Jacks led River Valley with 13 points. Brooke Warner paced Point Pleasant with 10 points.

SOUTH GALLIA 63, FEDERAL HOCKING 43: The Rebels (7-8 overall, 2-7 Tri-Valley Conference) used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Lancers (4-7, 3-6).

Makayla Waugh scored 19 points to lead South Gallia, which avenged an early-December 58-36 loss to Federal Hocking.

Amaya Howell scored 14 points, Jessie Rutt 11 and Kiley Stapleton 10.

Kylie Tabler led federal Hocking with 11 points.

BOYD COUNTY 58, ASHLAND 52: Harley Paynter scored 24 points and Bailey Rucker 17 as the Lions edged the Kittens in Summit, Kentucky.

