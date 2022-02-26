WAVERLY, Ohio -- Chesapeake brought enough rocks.
In pregame, Panthers coach Ryan Davis surveyed Zane Trace and saw a team that looked like a college lineup with seven players 6-foot-4 or taller.
"I hope we filled our sling slots," said Davis, whose team has no one taller than 6 feet, referring to the biblical account of shepherd boy David and the giant Goliath.
Four quarters later, fifth-seeded Chesapeake (15-8) walked out of the Waverly Downtown Arena with a 64-54 victory over the fourth-seeded Pioneers (17-6) in the Division III, Region 11 Southeast District 1 high school boys basketball tournament semifinals.
Chesapeake won with quickness, hustle and by taking care of the ball. Zane Trace was tall, but not particularly adept at handling the basketball. The Pioneers committed 24 turnovers, negating their height advantage.
Senior guard Levi Blankenship, statisticians believe, passed Nathan Copley and into first place on the program's all-time scoring list. Blankenship has 1,460 points.
"That we won means more," Blankenship said. "The scoring record will be broken some day. What really matters is that we get to keep playing."
The Panthers will play No. 8 seed Wheelersburg (14-11) for the district title at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Waverly. The Pirates upset top-seeded Minford 35-21 in Saturday's first game.
Zane Trace appeared on its way to a blowout, jumping to an 11-3 lead. The Pioneers went inside, taking advantage of a height advantage that featured a 6-8 starter and three who were 6-4. Chesapeake was tentative going to the basket the first four minutes and preferred to shoot from long range. The Panthers, though, found success driving inside, using their quickness and athleticism after 6-8 senior center Donovan Baker went to the bench with two fouls.
Davis said his team played with "a ton of heart" and found a way to win.
"We make a lot of unconventional plays," Davis said. "We made a lot of unconventional plays that helped in the end."
Chesapeake led from the first play of the second quarter to the last of the third when Baker tied it 45-45. Blankenship, though, made a basket and free throw to give the Panthers a lead they never surrendered.
Blankenship, who scored on a drive with 3:25 to play for the school scoring record, led Chesapeake with 16 points. Nine came in the second half.
"I started out slow," Blankenship said. "My coaches and teammates picked me up and we got it done."
Ben Bragg scored 14 points, J.D. Daniels 13, Dannie Maynard 11 and Caleb Cox 10 for the Panthers. Kyle Stonerock, a 6-4 junior, led Zane Trace with 23 points. Xzander Ream scored 14.
FAIRLAND 60, ALEXANDER 58: The Dragons (19-5) defeated the Spartans (15-10) in triple-overtime, despite three starters, including leading scorer Aiden Porter, fouling out.
Seventh seed Alexander tried to stall in the first half, but hamstrung its own strategy by turning the ball over eight times as Fairland took a 17-11 lead to the halftime locker room. The Spartans scrapped the slow-down plan and let all-state guard Kyler D'Augustino take over. The 6-1 junior scored 31 points and snatched 10 rebounds, but missed a potential game-tying shot with 2 seconds left in the third overtime as the Dragons secured the victory.
Jace Ervin scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Alexander. Brydin McKee snared 16 rebounds as the Spartans dominated the boards, but committed 21 turnovers to Fairland's six.
J.D Thacker hit the game-winning shot with 9 seconds left, scoring from the lane. Thacker finished with 10 points. Porter scored 20 points and made a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation to prolong the contest. Chase Allen scored 14 and hit a tying shot with eight seconds left in the second overtime. Freshman Brody Buchanan scored 10 points and sank a 3-pointer at the end of the first extra period.
The Dragons advance to the district final vs. either No. 6 seed South Point (15-8) or No. 3 seed Eastern-Brown (16-6) at 9 p.m. Thursday in Waverly for the Division III, Region 11, District 2 title. The Pointers and Warriors met late Saturday at Waverly.
ALEXANDER 5 6 15 12 5 9 6 -- 58: Allison 1, Cain 3, McKee 4, Ervin 10, D'Augustino 31, Norris 2, Barnhouse 4.
FAIRLAND 7 10 8 13 5 9 8 -- 60: Davis 3, Porter 20, Thacker 10, Allen 14, Leep 2, Hunt 1, Buchanan 10.
WHEELERSBURG 35, MINFORD 29: The eighth-seeded Pirates (14-11) upset the top-seeded Falcons (19-5) in the opening game of the day.
Minford had beaten Wheelersburg 54-47 and 62-51 during the regular season, but struggled to a 10-for-35 shooting performance (28.5%) and committed 14 turnovers Saturday. Wheelersburg used an 8-0 run to close the third quarter and held the Falcons scoreless for 5:42 of the second half to pull away.
Eli Swords led the Pirates with 12 points. Trenton Zimmerman paced Minford with 12.
WHEELERSBURG 7 11 11 6 -- 35: Estep 0, Clark 8 Wright 6, E. Swords 12, Schwamburger 5, Sommer 0, L. Swords 0, McKenzie 4.
MINFORD 9 6 5 9 -- 29: Zimmerman 12, Hannah 2, Crank 4, Montgomery 9, Parker 2, Connally 0.