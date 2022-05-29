CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Hayden Blankenship looked into his catcher’s mitt and found a baseball scholarship.
The Chesapeake High School standout signed with Shawnee State University on Tuesday. The deal came about in much the same way a catcher might make a surprise grab of a foul tip.
“It was really abrupt,” Blankenship said. ‘I never thought I’d have the opportunity to play college ball. I’d gotten some mail from some schools, but nothing came of it.”
That changed on Monday. While visiting the Portsmouth, Ohio, University, Blankenship’s tour guide took him by the office of Bears baseball coach Philip Butler. After about an hour of talking, Butler offered Blankenship the chance to play.
“He said they were pretty flexible at the catcher position,” Blankenship said of Butler. They have a lot of people similar to me who can play a lot of positions.”
Blankenship said he was surprised that Shawnee State has a junior varsity team he can play on if he needs to sharpen his skills before moving on to varsity.
Panthers coach Zac Russell said Blankenship is a good fit for Shawnee State.
“Hayden’s a good leader who’ll mix right in with those guys there,” Russell said. “He tries his best every day at practice. he’s encouraging. He’s always trying to get better. I think he’ll do well there.”
Blankenship said he’ll major in exercise science.
STUNTEBECK TO OTTERBEIN: Ironton St. Joe baseball pitcher Blake Stuntebeck signed with Otterbein College.
“Blake improved every year and has grown up a lot,” Flyers coach Greg Bryant said. “He took the ball in all our big games and kept us in them, if not winning them.”
Stuntebeck, who said he’ll major in nursing, chose the Cardinals over Muskingum and Rio Grande, among others. He said the NCAA Division III school in Westerville, Ohio, felt like home and the coaching staff was impressive.
Stuntebeck went 6-1 with a 2.54 earned run average this season. In 10 games and 52 1/3 innings, he allowed 36 hits, struck out 93 and walked 24. As a hitter, Stuntebeck batted .481 with three home runs and 35 runs batted in.
EASTERLING SINGS WITH KCU: Running has grown on Coal Grove’s Steve Easterling.
He preferred football, basketball and powerlifting to track, but the latter sport landed him a scholarship at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson. He chose the Knights over Morehead State.
Easterling, who said he’ll major in business, excels in the 400-meter and 800-meter runs.
NIECE A GOLDEN BEAR: Symmes Valley infielder Levi Niece signed to play baseball at WVU Tech where he’ll major in civil engineering.
Niece played third base last season in helping the Vikings to a 17-4 record, a Southern Ohio Conference Division I title and a sectional championship.
FIVE KNIGHTS SIGN: Cabell Midland baseball players Logan Lingenfelter and Noah Jordan signed with West Virginia State. Catcher Curtis Ball (Bluefield State) and Sam Sowards (West Virginia Tech) also signed to play in college, as did outfielder Evan Bell (Salem).
OTHER SIGNINGS: Coal Grove hurdler Kylee Thomas signed with Wright State. Ashland baseball player Neshawn Peppers signed with Kentucky Christian, and Wheelersburg kicker Braxton Sammons with Murray State.
Former Greenup County boys basketball standout Rodrell Dryden signed with Iowa Central Community College. Fairview pitcher Jaxon Manning signed with Shawnee State.