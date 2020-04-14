CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — That the Chesapeake High School boys basketball team won 20 games this season astonished some people. Those who give one of the state’s more prestigious coaching awards were among them.
The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association named Panthers coach Ryan Davis the state’s Division III coach of the year.
“It’s a nice compliment,” Davis said, adding that the award means more coming from fellow coaches. “To me, it’s a reflection of how hard our kids worked and the way they played.”
Chesapeake went 20-4 this season, despite being beset by transferring of two starters and injuries that left the squad with six players by season’s end. Still. the Panthers made it to the district finals.
“It’s nice recognition of the work the kids put in,” Davis said.
Davis was named District 13 coach of the year after leading the Panthers to a 12-2 record and a runner-up finish in the rugged Ohio Valley Conference, from which three of the four teams in the district semifinals came.
Chesapeake loses two seniors, both starters, to graduation in Josh Cox and Austin Jackson.
The OHSBCA also honored coaches of the year Tony Staib of Gahanna Lincoln in Division I, Mark Triplett of Lima Shawnee in Division II and Chris Sautter of Columbus Grove in Division IV.
“I’d have just as soon they kept it quiet,” Davis said humbly.
The girls coaches of the year were Kettering Fairmont’s Jeremey Finn in Division I, Circleville’s Steve Kalinoski in Division II, Elyria Catholic’s Eric Rothgery in Division III and Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Lisa Stopp in Division IV.