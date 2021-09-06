CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake’s high school football game at Gallia Academy on Friday has been canceled.
A Panthers’ coach reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Panthers to scrap their second game in four weeks.
Chesapeake also canceled its season-opening contest at Southern because of COVID-19 concerns.
Gallia Academy was seeking another opponent.
Boys soccer
WHEELERSBURG 5, NORTHWEST 0: The Pirates improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference with a victory over the Mohawks at Ed Miller Stadium. Jackson Schwamburger scored one goal and assisted on three. Max Hagans, Jacob Saxby, Nathan Sylvia and Braxton Rose also scored.
Girls soccer
WHEELERSBURG 7, NORTHWEST 0: Mia Vastine scored off a pass from Annie Coriell in the second minute to give the host Pirates all the points needed to beat the visiting Mohawks. Maddison Kotcamp scored twice and Jocelyn Tilly, Bella Miller, Grace Charles and Coriell added one goal apiece.
Golf
ATHENS WINS: The Bulldogs won their ninth consecutive tournament, finishing 18 strokes ahead of Alexander, at the Franklin Valley Golf Club in Jackson, Ohio.
River Valley placed fifth, behind Vinton County and Wellston in the seven-team field. Meigs was sixth and Nelsonville-York seventh. Nathan Shadick of Athens shot 4-over par, 41, to take medalist honors.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
