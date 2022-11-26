CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Eli Hayton might have a future in the construction business since he likes the thought of building from the ground up.
Hayton, a senior goalkeeper on Chesapeake High School’s boys soccer team, signed with Alice Lloyd College on Tuesday. He said he picked the Pippa Passes, Kentucky, program in part because it’s new.
“They recently started a soccer program and I thought it would be cool to go and help them build it up,” Hayton said.
Hayton looked at other schools, but said he felt at home at Alice Lloyd, an NAIA program. Eagles coach Juan Lander said Hayton has a chance to contribute immediately. Hayton said that opportunity to play early also was attractive.
“They told me I definitely would get some playing time,” Hayton said. “My first goal is to be the starting goalkeeper. I’d definitely love to start there, and I just want to work hard there.”
Hayton said he’ll major in kinesiology.
Hayton’s dad, Brian, is Chesapeake’s coach. He and Eli discussed the player’s options and agreed that Alice Lloyd was the best place.
“I just felt at home at Alice Lloyd,” Hayton said. “I felt comfortable there. My dad and I looked at a lot of colleges together.”
Hayton has played soccer for 10 seasons, mostly as a goalkeeper.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.