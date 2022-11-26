The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Eli Hayton might have a future in the construction business since he likes the thought of building from the ground up.

Hayton, a senior goalkeeper on Chesapeake High School’s boys soccer team, signed with Alice Lloyd College on Tuesday. He said he picked the Pippa Passes, Kentucky, program in part because it’s new.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

