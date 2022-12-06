CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Camron Shockley has earned his stripes.
The Chesapeake High School multi-sport student-athlete recently was certified as a basketball official. Shockley, 18, took a class through the River Cities Officials Association and is working games. As a first-year official, Shockley will referee youth league, middle school and junior varsity contests before moving to the varsity level next season.
“I love the game of basketball,” Shockley said. “That’s how I came up with it.”
Louis Peake, who has officiated in the Tri-State for more than 40 years, said Shockley will do well.
“We need officials,” Peake said. “High school kids can officiate, but not in games involving their own school. We encourage them to come out and do it. It’s a great way to stay involved with the game after their playing careers are done.”
Shockley said Peake was a huge help to him.
“Louis is a great dude,” Shockley said. “I love him. I just met him a couple of months ago. He helped me a lot through this program. It’s great for kids like me.”
Shockley, a high school senior, said he’s not concerned with fans, coaches and players screaming at him.
“Who cares,” Shockley said. “I’ll just try not to play attention to them and keep doing what I’m doing. I’ll just ref the game how it is. If a call needs to be made, I’ll make that call.”
Shockley officiated three youth league games last week.
“It was a great time,” he said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.