Metro Creative

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Camron Shockley has earned his stripes.

The Chesapeake High School multi-sport student-athlete recently was certified as a basketball official. Shockley, 18, took a class through the River Cities Officials Association and is working games. As a first-year official, Shockley will referee youth league, middle school and junior varsity contests before moving to the varsity level next season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

