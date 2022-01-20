CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — No one is as surprised by Chesapeake’s 7-4 record as Panthers coach Ryan Davis.
“I said this to the kids last week, we’ve won six games and that’s six more than I predicted,” Davis said before Chesapeake’s boys won again Wednesday, beating Portsmouth 62-53 on the road.
The Panthers are young, with Levi Blankenship and Ben Bragg as the seniors on a squad with two juniors and four sophomores. They’re also small. Bragg is the team’s tallest player, listed at 6 feet, but Davis said that’s probably stretching him an inch or so. Experience is at a premium.
Blankenship is one of the region’s premier players and is drawing college interest, but graduation and transfers claimed several others. Caleb Schneider transferred to South Point, where he starts. Zack Stepp left to play football at Fairland.
“I don’t even call the kids who have left by name,” Davis said, adding that he refers to them by jersey number in scouting reports. “Nobody asked me about leaving. They just left. One kid last year did and I told him I thought it was a bad decision. If I make the kids see me treating it as OK, it happens more.”
The Panthers, though, have experienced considerable success. They upset South Point, then ranked sixth in the state in Division III, 67-65, and took six-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion and current league leader Fairland, ranked 11th, to double overtime in an 88-86 loss. Chesapeake has beaten Portsmouth twice and also owns victories over Ironton, Lynchburg-Clay, Toronto and Rock Hill. The 67-59 triumph over the Redmen avenged a 59-58 loss in the second game of the season.
“We have zero size,” said Davis, who began coaching at Chesapeake in 2006. “Our numbers are low, we’re very young and we’re undersized. I deal with tons of immaturity. We’ve extremely overachieved. We just keep doing it. We lost three games. We shouldn’t have lost to Rock Hill. Rock Hill’s improved, but we shouldn’t have lost that game. Coal Grove (a 62-60 loss), we’re up eight under two minutes left and give it away, miss free throws, turn it over and take bad shots. Fairland game we have it and miss free throws and a layup or two. It’s a weird mix.”
Davis credits his players’ hard work and ability to adapt. The 2019-2020 Ohio Division III coach of the year, though, is adept at getting the most out of his squad.
Davis coached tradition-rich Chesapeake to the state semifinals in 2010, where the Panthers lost 59-48 to eventual state champion Lima Central Catholic.
“We have 13 kids playing,” Davis said. “Nine kids dress varsity and eight get to play. We have one kid with any real varsity experience. Ben Bragg had a little bit last year in a really screwed up year because of COVID. We had a kid kicked off and Travis Grim was out hurt. Not really getting to have a summer and real practices, it was hard. We were getting ready to do our first summer workout last year and a kid leaves.”
Still the Panthers remain in the hunt for an OVC title. They trail Fairland by two games in the loss column and are scheduled to meet the Dragons again on Jan. 28.
“We’re kind of flying by the seat of our pants doing what we can to improve and learn,” Davis said. “We’re trying to do four years worth of learning in two months.”
Davis again credited players for Chesapeake’s success. The program is one of the more-storied in Ohio.
“Our program’s success has always come from the kids putting in time, whether the kids thought they should be a player or were a player or were too young to be, just sticking with the program and learning from the older players, learning how to conduct themselves and the way to represent themselves,” Davis said. “All that helps handle pressure and now all the sudden you have kids who don’t have any of that and they’re physically not ready for it and more importantly mentally not ready for it.”
Davis said that big-game immaturity has shown at key moments. Chesapeake went 1 for 6 at the free-throw line late against Fairland after overcoming a seven-point deficit after three quarters. He said in a better situation, more veteran kids would have stepped up.
“You’re asking a kid who should not have to play in that game, even, to do things he can’t do,” Davis said. “There are implications to it. He screwed up, but he shouldn’t have to be in that situation.”
Davis pointed to another situation where a player fouled out and his replacement had to guard South Point star Mason Kazee.
“We have a kid who didn’t play last year and decided to play this year,” Davis said. “Well, Dannie Maynard fouled out and this kid had to go guard Mason Kazee. That’s a tough assignment.”
Davis said he doesn’t like the current atmosphere of players changing teams on a whim, some multiple times, in their career.
“All this attrition and people moving out has turned into like an AAU team,” Davis said. “Let’s gather up who’s here and try to play tonight. It’s a mess.”
Chesapeake is scheduled to play three consecutive home games — Friday vs. Ironton, Saturday vs. Jackson and Tuesday vs. Coal Grove — before its showdown at Fairland. A pair of games with Gallia Academy and single contests with Peebles and South Point round out the slate.