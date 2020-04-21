CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — When 5-year-old Taylor Hicks played basketball for the first time, she and her parents cried, but for very different reasons.
Hicks wept because she didn’t like the game. Her folks shed tears of joy that their daughter, a premature twin weighing 2 pounds, 10 ounces at birth and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, was on the court at all. Doctors told Hicks’ parents she never would walk. They were wrong. Oh, were they wrong.
Not only did Hicks come to love the game, on Monday she signed to play at the University of Rio Grande. She’s come a long way since that first season when coaches carried her on the court and lifted her to shoot.
“Initially, I thought I was going to school to be an elementary schoolteacher and never thought I would play college basketball,” Hicks said. “I received emails from other schools to come visit for basketball, but they were far away. Receiving contact from Rio Grande was very overwhelming. It felt exciting but scary at the same time.”
A feisty guard known for strong defense and passing, Hicks figured she would go to Morehead State or Shawnee State as a regular student. The chance to continue playing a game she grew to love, however, was too good to pass up. Hicks still plans to become an elementary teacher — but with a special twist.
“I want to work as a special-needs interventionist,” she said. “I have worked with the special-needs children in high school and it holds a special place in my heart.”
That’s because Hicks knows what it is to be a special-needs student.
She said Chesapeake teacher Pam Conrad inspired her to overcome her disabilities.
“I’ve had difficulties myself with learning and the support I received from Pam Conrad showed me I want to be that type of teacher,” Hicks said. “I would like to work locally and hopefully one day have the opportunity to coach the girls basketball team. I want to be the type of coach that teaches girls it’s about the love of the game and always work hard for your dreams.”
Conrad said Hicks’ accomplishments are amazing, yet not surprising.
“Taylor has a huge heart for others, and this is one of her biggest attributes,” Conrad said. “She is always one to put others before her and looks out for the best interest of others.”
Hicks is well equipped to teach those qualities. A hard worker unafraid to dive for loose balls and tangle with opponents, Hicks doesn’t appear to suffer from physical disabilities. She ran track and cheered competitively in middle school, then cheered for the Panthers in high school. Her junior year, she joined Chesapeake’s girls soccer team.
Conrad said Hicks likes a challenge. Proving she can accomplish a goal sets the senior standout apart.
“Taylor has faced so many challenges that many of us couldn’t begin to understand, but her desire to also push herself to the fullest is so encouraging to others,” Conrad said. “Her empathy for others shows through her own challenges. Taylor is going to make a wonderful teacher. She’s amazing to watch and to get to know.”
The scholastic shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic has limited Hicks’ workouts, but her brother and sister have helped her stay in shape and maintain her game. Hicks said she enjoys spending time with her siblings and parents, as well as her dogs Zoey, a chorkie, and Kavik, a husky. Zoey suffered some medical difficulties and was paralyzed two months ago, but with help from Hicks and the vet, now is back to normal.
That Hicks helped an injured dog back to health didn’t surprise Conrad.
“She’s truly one of a kind,” Conrad said.
Hicks said she enjoyed her visit to Rio Grande and looks forward to playing there.
“I’m very excited to be a part of a team and the family,” Hicks said. “When I visited, every student stopped to say hello. It was a very friendly environment and they made me feel at home. The coaches have been amazing and checked on me several times during the pandemic. They make me feel very special and part of the team even though we haven’t officially started yet.”