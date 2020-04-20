PORTSMOUTH — Former Chesapeake High School softball star Brooke Webb is dominating in the classroom at Shawnee State University.
Webb, a sophomore pitcher and outfielder with the Bears, led a contingent of 10 SSU players who made the All Mid-South Conference academic team. Webb’s 4.0 grade point average in exercise science topped the league.
Webb has performed well on the field, too, batting .313 and slugging .375 as a freshman. She accumulated just nine at bats this year before COVID-19 shut down the season.
Several other local former high school standouts also made the MSC all-academic squad.
Former South Point star Haley Rawlins, a senior infielder, maintained a 3.8 GPA while majoring in athletic training. Rawlins batted .235, slugged .265 and drove in 12 runs last season. She was off to a tremendous start this season, batting .290 and slugging .419 through 39 at bats.
Former Wheelersburg all-stater Kalle Coleman, a transfer from Morehead State, posted a 3.93 GPA as a business administration major. The junior infielder was off to a strong start this season, with one home run, five runs batted in, three stolen bases, a .278 batting average and .444 slugging percentage.
Ashton Rankin, a former Boyd County High School standout, achieved a 3.45 GPA majoring in nursing. The freshman outfielder was batting .368 and slugging .526 while starting seven of nine games this season.
Shawnee State 2020 team tied its 2017 unit for the most conference academic honorees. The Bears were one of five MSC teams with 10 more more players on the list. The University of the Cumberlands led the conference with 17 selections, followed by Pikeville with 15, Thomas More with 11 and Cumberland with 10.