CHESAPEAKE. Ohio — Brady Wilson figured he'd clear the pole vault bar in college, but it turns out the goalpost crossbar will be his focal point.
Wilson, Chesapeake High School's kicker, signed to play football at Marietta College. Wilson, a standout pole vaulter had cleared 12 feet, 6 inches in practice and 12 feet in meets as a junior. He was set on breaking the school record this spring before COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions canceled track season. Wilson said he will miss track, but looks forward to kicking for the NCAA Division III Pioneers.
"They were one of the first colleges that came and talked to me," Wilson said. "I like to kick and they said I could kick for them."
Wilson has kicked for four seasons. He also played soccer and wrestled.
The latest Chesapeake player to sign with Marietta, Wilson said he knows several people on the campus. Linebacker Dillon Lunsford, offensive lineman Brevin Webb and defensive lineman Zach Wright are Panthers turned Pioneers. Running back Will Todd, who recently graduated, is another Chesapeake player at Marietta.
"It's going to be easier to go and talk to people now that I know people up there," Wilson said.
Wilson, who said he enjoys "nature stuff" such as rock climbing and hiking, said he will major in exercise science with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
Marietta went 5-5 last season, 4-5 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, which includes Baldwin-Wallace, Capital, Heidelberg, John Carroll, Mount Union, Muskingum, Ohio Northern, Otterbein and Wilmington.
Marietta returns three kickers, but its regular kicker opted not to return to school, giving Wilson hope he can be on the field right away.
"They have a good punter up there, but I might have a chance to be the kicker," Wilson said. "Placekicking, kicking off — whatever they want me to do."
Wilson was 33 for 37 on extra point attempts last season, with one of the misses being blocked. He didn't attempt a field goal but has made a long of 55 yards in practice. On Tuesday, Wilson was at Phil Davis Field with Webb and Todd working out.