Life's lessons are often hard to teach and even harder to learn for most of us.
I am not a trained teacher and my resume shows no signs of the qualifications needed to become a "life coach." I do not like the role; I have no aspirations of grandeur in the field of formal education but lately I found myself wanting to share the wisdom granted to me by the greatest man I ever met.
With no official training on storytelling besides being raised in a culture of mountain people who have perfected the art form, I have managed to pick up a few tricks. The key to telling a good story is having an audience willing to listen. Since I choose to live my life inhabiting with a teacher, my story had better have a concise message and be delivered in such a manner for the intended audience or I will receive no recess and poor marks.
I have also learned that lessons divulged by others about unraveling the great mysteries of life are indeed valuable information. That is, unless they happen to be dumb as posts and then the parable takes on a whole new flare. Lastly, I have learned I can't start my monologue on the way to get Sunday ice cream or whenever the storytelling mood strikes me; it is much more complicated than that. Therein lays the rub, waiting for life to throw you a lesson and sharing the story at that precise time.
Perhaps I should give an example. This past Fourth of July weekend, when the streets were full of people attending festivals and watching parade floats go by with red, white and blue banners, I remembered my grandfather with a story. When the time was right, I told my children the story of a soldier being laid to rest in a hillside grave overlooking the river. I did my best to tell them how the air smelled after the honor guard fired their rifles into the air and how the sound of Taps echoed across the hills. I told how a young boy tried to be tough and hold back tears when the soldiers presented the flag of the United States of America to the family. I told them how much he loved his country and how hard he fought for it.
I tried without tears, to tell them how much I miss my friend daily and how the American flag hanging from the house reminds me of him every time I walk past it and how I wish they could have met him. He would have liked to have taken them fishing and then they too could have heard the old war stories from faraway places.
This Fourth of July when the fireworks lit up the sky and the national anthem was played, I quietly said a prayer and gave thanks to my grandfather for teaching me many of life's lessons - especially the ones about fishing and freedoms.
I will continue do my best to pass them on.
Fayetteville's Chris Ellis, an outdoorsman and Marshall University graduate, owns Ellis Communications, a public relations agency serving the outdoor industry. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.