The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Young hunter with their first deer.jpeg

There are many opinions on the stages of the hunter — which stage or stages you are currently in, and what stage you aspire to be.

 Submitted photo

I have often read, heard and even been in mindful discussions about the stages of a hunter’s career. This is a common topic among hunters — especially ones like me who hunted their entire life and now are getting a little long in the tooth.

There are many opinions on the stages of the hunter — which stage or stages you are currently in, and what stage you aspire to be.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you