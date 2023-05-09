The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For the record, I have not killed a turkey yet this season. There, I’ve said it publicly, and to be honest, I feel no better or worse.

This is not the first time in my 30-plus years of spring gobbler seasons that I have found myself off to a slow start. There have been other seasons like this, and they are often recalled as memories during those precious few minutes before you drift off to sleep that cause the dreaded tossing-and-turning, restless night of sleeping.

