I received a call this past week from a friend I met on a deer hunt many years ago in Colorado.
I was introduced to Cody on a ranch, and I was told he would be along to assist us during the hunt. The hunting was for mule deer and the country was massive with high elevation. Cody knew the land very well and he was one heck of a hunter.
We spent a fair amount of our time looking through spotting scopes and binoculars over a wide area in search of deer. Not just any deer, but a buck that represents what the wilderness was known for, and one that even seasoned hunters dream of the chance to see.
The area on which I had a permit to hunt wasn’t known for a large population of animals, but it was known for trophy-sized bucks with massive antlers. Growing up being an eastern whitetail hunter, the size of the western deer and their impressive racks was and still is exciting to see first-hand.
To be honest, I told myself that I wouldn’t be picky on the hunt. I was simply looking for a good representation of the species for the remote area.
Cody and I hunted hard through cold weather, wind, high elevations, hikes and lots of sitting and glassing hillsides for deer movement. It is during those times when you have time to get to know somebody because of idle-time conversations.
It was there, high in the Rocky Mountains, that we discussed outdoor writers, and he expressed interest in learning to become one.
Like time had stood completely still, we picked up our conversation last week right where it had ended on that hillside many years ago about how to become an outdoor writer. I have been asked this question many times and my short answer is always very simple: Write about what you are passionate about and what you know.
With Cody’s experience, which includes many years of being a guide and outfitter in the Rockies, steering his guests to deer and elk, we both agreed he had plenty of words in his head and he was a subject-matter expert and a credible source about western hunting. He just needed to start writing his stories and working on his craft.
That is the question I get most often: How do you get started writing about the outdoors? My answer is simple and perhaps too simple for most. There is no secret formula, just start writing.
Like any artist, a painter, or a musician, for example, you must practice and practice to perfect your work and, yes, there are going to be some starving-artist lean years. The common mistake is thinking that you must have an outlet before you start penning your stories.
A good example I use, as an illustration, is the chances of someone asking you to write a story for a major publishing house will not likely happen by simply suggesting that you know your stuff. Unless you are extremely lucky or have a pure, natural talent for storytelling, you simply must keep perfecting your skill, and the only way I know how to do so is to write often and take all the constructive criticism anyone will offer.
In today’s modern digital world, getting your stories off your computer and out in the wild is easier than ever. Start a blog, website, podcast, or social media channel that all points to your work. Keep writing and perfecting your storytelling. With some hard work, rejection, and criticism, and hopefully a whole pile of luck that falls in your lap, we will be reading your stories in national and regional publications.
In Cody’s case, I can’t wait to read his tales of deer and elk in one of my favorite settings in the world, the Rocky Mountains. I often daydream about the days spent in those mountains and I am hopeful that Cody’s words on the page will take me back there once again.