Archery Seasons Opening this month

Hunters are reminded to purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com before the season starts.

 Submitted photo

I grew up as a bowhunter. I was fortunate enough to have a mentor who was an accomplished bowhunter, a great teacher, and had enough patience to allow my best friend and me to explore and eventually flourish as bowhunters.

Every year around this time, my mentor’s basement and backyard became the practice field for all things bowhunting, and we spent countless hours perfecting and honing our craft. If we could successfully shoot all our arrows into the target’s bull’s-eye ring, he would announce that we were ready to go hunting that fall. It was a simple test that took much effort to pass, but it gave us the confidence from our coach that he believed in our hard work and efforts and was pleased with our results.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

