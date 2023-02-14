The cool thing about being a hands-on participant in wildlife conservation is that at the end of a season, we get issued a report card on how we did.
The report gives us overall harvest data, but, like most things in life, there is almost always a back story. Things can sometimes vary year over year which can cause fluctuations to the report card – hunter participation numbers (up or down), environmental conditions, such as wild foods available during the season, and of course, weather conditions that occurred during the season. Also, wildlife professionals can alter opportunities for hunters based on their management objectives and goals for that particular game animal species.
I am fascinated by all things wildlife conservation – the people, the policies, the procedures, and ultimately the critters and the places they call home.
Taking this deeper approach of looking into the sport and lifestyle that has paid me back in dividends towards my quality of life and how I choose to spend my dollars and time is always rewarding, even if the data set doesn’t include my participation. In other words, if I was successful in filling my tags or not (whether I hunted every day of the season or didn’t hunt at all during that particular season) my love of the process and the people keeps my interest on high.
As a concrete example, let’s look at the recently published black bear harvest numbers for 2022 provided by our WVDNR.
Hunters in West Virginia harvested 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37% less than the 2,756 bears killed in 2021.
According to Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR, hunters harvested fewer black bears in the combined 2022 seasons compared to previous years for several reasons.
“We predicted a lower bear harvest in 2022 based on a number of factors, including mast conditions and more restrictive hunting opportunities that were put in place to achieve management objectives,” Carpenter said.
Hunters killed 521 bears during the first segment of the 2022 archery/crossbow season (Sept. 24 – Nov. 20). Hunters harvested 250 bears with vertical bows and 271 with crossbows. The top five counties with the most archery/crossbow black bear harvests in 2022 were Preston (46), Fayette (45), Randolph (26), Barbour and McDowell (24), and Boone and Webster (20).
Hunters harvested 1,206 bears with a firearm in 2022. Hunters harvested 213 bears in September and October (28 bears during the concurrent antlerless deer/bear season and one during the youth, class Q/QQ, XS season). Hunters harvested 289 bears during the concurrent buck firearms/bear season and 702 during the traditional December season.
Two bears were harvested with a muzzleloader during the state’s fifth Mountaineer Heritage Season in January 2023. The top five counties with the most firearms black bear harvests were Boone (132), Nicholas (119), Fayette (118), Pocahontas (101) and Randolph (100).
More conservative hunting seasons took place in all or parts of 15 eastern mountain counties where the WVDNR has successfully reduced the bear population over the last 13 years. To reduce the bear population in those counties, the WVDNR allowed more hunting days over the last decade.
Poor mast conditions also caused bears to return to their dens early in the season and made them less available to hunters. There also were 25 fewer days of bear hunting with or without dogs from September to November, and the concurrent buck-gun and bear season was removed from all or parts of 15 counties.
The statewide mast index for all species combined in 2022 was down 22% compared to 2021. The best hard mast production in 2022 was recorded for white oak (up 137%) and chestnut oak (up 52%). Mast production for all other monitored species, except scrub oak and sassafras, decreased significantly in 2022.
The 2022 Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook predicted a lower archery/crossbow harvest compared to 2021 and a decreased firearms harvest over the levels observed in 2021. Both predictions were correct.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.