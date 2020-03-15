Growing up in a small community on the banks of the Elk River, it was common to hear others speaking of fishing.
As a small child, I can distinctly recall standing impatiently clinging on to the side of my father’s pant leg while the grownups chatted about the river and its fish. The most lively and long conversations were about big fish. I can’t recall if it was at the grocery store, in line at the bank or post office, or on the sidewalk in town, but the memory of the fish-tale adult conversations I will never forget.
At an early age, when we used to fish from the bank or a borrowed canoe, I had glimpses of the big fish the adults were so long-winded about in their conversations. The quick looks were random encounters. Perhaps a few examples might shed light on the subject.
My brother and I were fishing a long pool in the river and I spotted a large sea-blue-colored Rapala lure stuck in what I thought was a submerged log. As I reached down to unhook the underwater prize, the “log” swam away quickly into the deep waters of the river. It was my first look at a trophy-sized musky. I instantly became haunted by big fish.
The haunting continued throughout my early years of fishing. On rare occasions, a river monster musky would present itself by either swatting at our smallmouth bass baits or, worse, sinking its toothy face into our bait and stripping line from our reels until the weakest link broke — generally our worn-out fishing line or cheaply made hooks. (Kids back then weren’t often afforded top-of-the-line equipment.)
Muskies weren’t the only river fish that haunted my youth. There were sightings of football-sized smallmouth bass; long, toothy walleyes; catfish so big they didn’t appear real; and, eventually, wild trout.
The first haunting wild trout I can recall was in a tiny mountain creek deep in Pocahontas County. My best bud and I were exploring a wild brown trout creek his father had suggested we fish that day. Looking back, it was most likely a suggestion for us to get out of the adults’ hair while they worked on the construction of a camp. Nonetheless, having the freedom to fish all day was a reward, no matter the intention.
Since we were too young to drive, our feet were the only means of transportation. As we walked the dusty road toward the mountain creek, I passed a bush that had many beetles chomping its leaves. I picked off a beetle and decided to bait my hook. I cast into the deep pool. Almost instantly, a very large brown trout ate the bait. I was so excited and nervous; I cranked the reel as fast as I could, pulling the hook from the fish’s mouth. I am still heartbroken today.
As I pen this column, I can recount many fish over my lifelong career of chasing them that are haunting. Fortunately, with age and experience, there are fish which I have more pleasant memories of being caught and released.
I am not certain, but I have a very strong feeling that the tally sheet of haunting fish will easily exceed the tally sheet of caught and released fish when my journey has ended. I am perfectly fine with that.