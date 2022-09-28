Many years ago, I was invited by a mutual friend on a quail hunt in Alabama. Upon our arrival, I immediately noticed something that was obvious — there was serious momentum in that state for the bird, the habitat, hunting dogs, the hunting culture and heritage, and marketing of all things quail. I was blown away by the efforts I witnessed.
Another shining example of wildlife promotion is South Dakota pheasant hunting. If you consider yourself a bird hunter, South Dakota pheasant season is a must-do in my opinion. The entire rural part of the state is a celebration of the bird and all the hard work and efforts it takes to promote a unique aspect of hunting tied specifically to the region.
And wow, do they do it right. I have hunted South Dakota for pheasants going on a decade now and I am still in awe of the natural resource promotion the state does that matches perfectly with the reality — wonderful, unique, top-notch bird hunting opportunities.
The Alabama I witnessed many years ago was similar with the creation of the Alabama Quail Trail, a collection of individuals, private businesses and conservation organizations that are passionate about quail and quail hunting with the purpose to focus the interest and resources in quail hunting, quail research, and quail conservation. These efforts resulted in increased revenue for the state of Alabama through recreational spending, improved quail habitat across the landscape and ultimately improved quail numbers. Gains in each of these areas also have a direct impact on rural economic development across the state.
Here at home, I received a bit of news this past week that Gov. Justice announced a statewide Quail Stocking Initiative restoring bobwhite quail across West Virginia. I was pleasantly surprised. Seeing first-hand how other states promote wildlife recreation and hunting, done correctly, can be a significant economic boost as well as simply good PR for the state and its residents.
According to the news from the governor’s office, the Quail Stocking Initiative is part of a five-year project to restore northern bobwhite quail to the state. Through the Governor’s Quail Stocking Initiative, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) across the state. To date, the DNR has already stocked over 12,000 bobwhite quail and will continue stocking from August through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting.
The northern bobwhite quail is a native species and was once found across West Virginia. However, the winters of 1977, 1978 and 1979 devastated their population. The state’s bobwhite population reached its peak in the 1920s when the state was approximately 70% agricultural land but has faced a sharp decline during the last several decades. Through this reintroduction effort, landowners, hunters and bird watchers alike will once again be able to hear the familiar “bobwhite” whistle.
I applaud our governor and the WVDNR for expanding wildlife conservation programs in our state and I, too, am looking forward to one day heading afield in search of upland game birds that once were prevalent throughout our hills and hollers. It is a story worth noting and a great example of planning for the future through promoting our people’s rich history of hunting, the sporting life culture, and the conservation efforts of our wildlife.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
