Boogie is a mountain feist, says columnist Chris Ellis. He is “the best hunting dog I have ever owned, and quite possibly the greatest squirrel hunter I have ever had the privilege with which to walk a ridge.”
As part of my wellness routine, I walk every morning as the sun’s rays bring color to the sky. For those who choose to hunt turkeys in the spring, you will understand my timing perfectly.
I allow myself one hour to walk and mostly think about things that are important that day, like my honey-do list, work responsibilities, my kids and family, and the joys and the curveballs life tends to bring to your doorstep. We all learned in elementary school that diet and exercise matter, but somehow, we all tend to forget now and then.
Being a lifelong hunter and someone who prefers the outdoors t,o well, almost anywhere indoors, my walks could be classified as hikes, since I do spend a great deal of time under the canopies of trees in the wilds. I still call them "walks" because there is generally some pavement or gravel involved until I get to the trail or old woods road.
I prefer to walk alone so that I can hear my thoughts clearly and I am not restrained by someone else’s watch telling them it’s time to meet someone, pick someone up, or that they have an appointment at 8 a.m. with their accountant and must be back in town early. I am simply not that organized, and to be honest, the rest of my day generally requires a place and time, my punctuality and a watch.
I have, however, within the last month or so been enjoying sharing my time with a creature who doesn’t talk, wear a watch or even have any formal plans for the rest of the day. Blue, a mountain feist puppy, seems to enjoy the outings as much as I do.
For those who have read this column previously, you might have heard of my squirrel-hunting partner – Boogie. Boogie is also a mountain feist, the best hunting dog I have ever owned, and quite possibly the greatest squirrel hunter I have ever had the privilege with which to walk a ridge. He is also the young puppy’s father.
Blue brings a new sense of excitement and energy to my morning walks. Yes, he is a hunting dog by breed, and I am certain one day he will become a fine squirrel hunter, but for now, he is learning to be wood-wise. He is also learning the smells, sights and sounds that can only be found in isolated wood patches far from human interference. He is learning much about me as well.
To me, one of the most important things about a hunting buddy is to understand them well and to build a foundation of trust – a true partnership from which to grow. Many dogs will hunt, and a heap of good ones are remarkable at doing so, I’m certain. But the relationship between hunting partners, hunting together as a team, takes many hours of practice.
Just like most teams in any sport, you may have a couple of stars on your roster, but if the team doesn’t gel and learn to work together through adversity, you have a team with a couple of stars and generally a losing record.
For now, Blue and I will keep walking at daylight learning and enjoying each other’s company -- as long as he doesn’t start wearing a watch or has to cancel due to a prior commitment.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.