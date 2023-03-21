The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blue.jpg
Buy Now

Boogie is a mountain feist, says columnist Chris Ellis. He is “the best hunting dog I have ever owned, and quite possibly the greatest squirrel hunter I have ever had the privilege with which to walk a ridge.”

 Chris Ellis | Submitted

As part of my wellness routine, I walk every morning as the sun’s rays bring color to the sky. For those who choose to hunt turkeys in the spring, you will understand my timing perfectly.

I allow myself one hour to walk and mostly think about things that are important that day, like my honey-do list, work responsibilities, my kids and family, and the joys and the curveballs life tends to bring to your doorstep. We all learned in elementary school that diet and exercise matter, but somehow, we all tend to forget now and then.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you