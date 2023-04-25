The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

With turkey seasons in full swing across the country, many of my afflicted turkey-hunting buddies are dreaming or planning their swing across multiple states to chase the famed game bird.

During the turkey seasons through COVID-19, when many folks worked remotely, being in the warm sunshine seemed to make sense, and traveling by car was many people’s preferred method of travel, I was getting reports that the public land areas appeared to be very popular with hunters with the same idea.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

