Being from Elk River, West Virginia, I have always felt that elk and I were somehow connected. As strange as that may seem, perhaps growing up on the river and a town named after the animal may have caused my curiosity. I often wondered why so many places in our home state had the word “elk” in their name.
My curiosity about the animal and its behavior has triggered my desire to hunt elk ever since I become a hunter long ago as a child. In fact, I remember attending a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation dinner with my father and the keynote speaker talked of elk and how it may one day be possible for elk to be reestablished in our mountains. I was hooked.
To further my curiosity about the animal, we had a neighbor who was a hunter — not just any hunter, an elk hunter. He had seen them, hunted them, and even had been fortunate enough to put his tag on one. Elk hunting to him was a year-long process. He was always fine-tuning his gear — boots, packs, rifle and optics. He was a prolific reader, and his den was filled with magazines and books about elk and those who choose to pursue them. Not only was his mind and gear sharp, but he also kept his body tuned for the hunt as well. He would talk of hunting in high elevations, hiking deep in the Rockies and its challenges and, of course, how strenuous the hunt could be on your lungs and legs. His evening walks were a habit with a purpose — to be able to hunt longer and harder in the bugling elk woods.
I soon too, became an elk hunter. My dream of spending days afield in hopes of seeing and hearing an elk has become a reality and now I to spend all year fine-tuning my gear, mind and body. I have hunted elk many ways, from DIY bowhunts that included as much driving as hunting, from late-season cow hunts in deep snow, to hunting ranches in New Mexico with elk seemingly everywhere. I have taken some nice bulls, probably been luckier than I deserve, but that’s not my greatest trophy. My greatest trophy is simply being in the wilds with them — having a chance to see an elk or hear him bugle is worth every cent of the ticket price charged.
I recently received word from the state of Wyoming that I was fortunate to draw a tag allowing me the opportunity to hunt Elk Area 117 in their state. The tag was a long-shot draw at best in an area I have never hunted. Like my childhood neighbor, my evenings and spare time are spent in preparation for the week of hunting. Gear must be meticulously readied for the hunt in any weather situation from hot to freezing, my rifle and optics must be fine-tuned to laser accuracy, and, most important, my body has to be up to the task. Anyone with gray in their beard can attest that gravity doesn’t play fair as you get older — steep hills seem even steeper when you have been blessed to be on this earth for several decades.
I have to admit my excitement for the upcoming hunt is as strong as my childhood daydreams. My passion and desire have not lessened their grip. I even have the recurring daydream that maybe one day soon, I will be blessed to draw a tag in our home state and be able to hike our hills in search of a bugling elk. How cool would that be?