When I was a teenager growing up on the Elk River, I had a neighbor who was an elk hunter. I admired him as a human and a fantastic neighbor, but most of all, his passion for all things elk.
He once invited my dad, my brother and me to a banquet in downtown Charleston in a hotel ballroom. I had no idea what to expect other than a group of hunters gathering in a city. Upon arrival, I was blown away by the attendance, the food, the hunting products on display for auction or raffles, and the fact this celebration was all for elk. I found it odd to create an event based on a game animal that didn’t even (at the time) live in our state.
After dinner, we listened to the keynote speaker talk about how our state was working with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to reintroduce elk in our borders. The speaker captivated the room and especially a young man who grew up wanting to hunt and fish and who was in love with wildlife and wildlife conservation.
That speech is still in my brain, and I can honestly say it changed my life and career ambitions. I was certain then that I would one day become an elk hunter and be able to tell the story of elk in West Virginia to anyone who would listen.
When I received a note from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation about news in our state, the words of the keynote speaker were recalled vividly and his promise of elk in West Virginia made me smile. Here is their update about the elk efforts in Appalachia:
Furthering more than three decades of support in the region, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated more than $1.45 million over the next two years to benefit elk and elk country in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
“(Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation) always has and remains deeply invested in restoring elk to their historic range and ensuring their future success,” said Kyle Weaver, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation president and CEO. “This two-year commitment bolsters elk populations by supplying grant funding for habitat enhancement, land conservation, and access, research and wildlife management projects across the five states.”
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supplied nearly $650,000 in funding that leveraged more than $800,000 from partner groups.
Specific project work includes creating wildlife water sources, forest thinning, prescribed burning, invasive vegetation treatment, forage enhancement, chronic wasting disease surveillance, calf survival and genetic analysis research, and conserving two parcels for elk habitat and to improve public access for elk hunting and other recreational activities.
“It wasn’t that long ago that there were no elk in the Southern Appalachians, but thanks to dedicated state agency partners and support from sportsmen and women, populations are thriving,” said Weaver.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supplied funding and volunteer support to assist with the restoration of elk to Kentucky in 1997, followed by additional restorations in Tennessee (2000), North Carolina (2001), Virginia (2012) and West Virginia (2016). Each of the states, except North Carolina and West Virginia, holds an annual elk hunt that combines to raise millions of dollars for elk management. Virginia held its inaugural elk hunt in 2022.
The monies will be used here at home to provide funding for research to assist with the genetic analysis of the state’s elk population to assist future management.
Dating back to 1990, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners completed 580 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in the five states mentioned above, with a combined value of more than $37.8 million. These projects conserved or enhanced 126,619 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 113,429 acres.
The keynote’s words were true; we now have elk. The next chapter in this story will be when we have an elk population steady enough to hold our inaugural elk hunt in West Virginia.
As a boy on the Elk River and now a man in Fayette County, I simply cannot wait. I want the keynote speaker’s words to ring true even today, just like the bugle of a mature elk bull, for anyone interested enough to hear.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
