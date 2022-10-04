The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Photo: Female Participation Rising

As sportsmen and sportswomen, we often find ourselves wondering how we got here and if the process is repeatable for the future of our beloved sporting lifestyle. Some of us like me simply grew up in a culture of hunting and fishing -- it was something that my family and friends chose to spend their free time doing. It was simply part of the West Virginia of my youth, and for many West Virginians, it still is today.

I was fortunate enough to have a mentor who saw potential and passion in me at an early stage in my life, which not only fueled my lifestyle choices but also my career in the outdoor industry.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

