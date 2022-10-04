As sportsmen and sportswomen, we often find ourselves wondering how we got here and if the process is repeatable for the future of our beloved sporting lifestyle. Some of us like me simply grew up in a culture of hunting and fishing -- it was something that my family and friends chose to spend their free time doing. It was simply part of the West Virginia of my youth, and for many West Virginians, it still is today.
I was fortunate enough to have a mentor who saw potential and passion in me at an early stage in my life, which not only fueled my lifestyle choices but also my career in the outdoor industry.
For others who grew up in an area of the country where hunting and fishing were much less prevalent, finding the path to the sporting lifestyle can be much more of a journey. We as an industry have promoted the R3 Movement -- programs that strive to “recruit, retain and reactivate” hunters nationwide. This movement targets new or lapsed hunters, anglers, target shooters and other outdoor recreationists through marketing strategies and many outdoor activities and programs.
With this in mind, I am constantly scouring the news for reports on just how we are doing. A national report on the subject was recently announced and I found it relevant to share.
Hunting and target shooting participation diversity has increased in the U.S. over the past decade, according to a new report released by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports and the Outdoor Foundation.
The 2022 Special Report on Hunting and the Shooting Sports provides a comprehensive look at the more than 30 million Americans ages 6 and over who participated at least once in hunting or target shooting with both firearms and archery equipment in 2021. The report identifies trends. Highlights from the new report include:
Hunting
- 4.6 percent of the U.S. population ages 6 and over went hunting at least once.
- 27 percent of participants were female, up from 16 percent a decade ago.
- Share of hunters who were Black or Hispanic increased four percent and one percent, respectively, on average for the past three years
- “For food/meat” was the number one motivation for hunting.
- 49 percent of hunters first participated before the age of 18.
- 68 percent of hunters were introduced to hunting by a family member.
Firearms target shooting
- 6.2 percent of the U.S. population ages 6 and over participated in target shooting
- 32 percent of participants were female, up from 25 percent a decade ago
- Share of target shooters who were Black or Hispanic increased 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, on average for the past three years
- “For recreation” was the number one motivation for target shooting
- “High cost” was the number one barrier reported for target shooting
Archery target shooting
- 2.4 percent of the U.S. population ages 6 and over participated in archery
- 39 percent of participants were female, the highest since 2016
- “For recreation” was the number one motivation for target shooting
- 19 percent of participants shot solely on public property/ranges
