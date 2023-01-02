The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I was very fortunate — or perhaps blessed is a better descriptor — to have been raised in a community that cherished the culture of hunting and fishing. I have been often asked, “How did you become a hunter and someone who fishes.” To be honest, the question has always stumped me, and I fumble for an answer every time. Truth be told, I never recall making a conscious decision to hunt and fish. I was simply raised during a time surrounded by people who lived the hands-on wildlife conservation lifestyle. I wish I could ask them why they started hunting and fishing, but like most things in life, you don’t have many do-overs when Father Time’s clock is always ticking, especially as you become older.

Maybe I can’t identify when or how I decided to spend my life chasing the craft of outdoor pursuits, but I can recall why. The answer to why is simple, clear, and easily understood — someone took the time to take a kid along. Period. Looking back now, I am amazed that people with busy lives of family responsibilities and work, would sacrifice their time and energy on their days off to spend it afield with a kid in tow. And I am not just talking about once or twice a year, I mean nearly every time they went, I was invited. You may be thinking a was a natural or the most well-behaved kid in town. Nope. I was a skinny, knobby-kneed kid who was timid. But when they handed me a bow or a fishing rod, by simply doing so, they permitted me to give it a go just like the grownups. I cast the lure in the river just like them and I sat on a stand hoping a deer would present himself within the 20-yards bow shot range. Most of the early days, I was left empty-handed whether I was fishing or hunting but when I did land a fish or when I brought home fresh venison for dinner, there wasn’t a prouder kid or household on the planet.

