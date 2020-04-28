In this time of uncertainty, some clarity or normalcy is what I find myself craving lately.
A normal, regular day sounds absolutely perfect to me. I don’t need anything fancy or daring, just some type of routine that looks and feels like something I’ve done before. No sooner had I asked, then boom! — here came the solution: spring gobbler season opens.
This past week is my 30th anniversary of hunting the opener in West Virginia. It is one of my favorite weeks, in one of my favorite places, which happened to be open when our woodlands are budding and blooming in beauty. The winter-worn woods have a life back in them and everything from morel mushrooms to eastern bluebirds seems to be thriving in the warm, spring sunlight.
It was on a hillside looking over a very wild place that I began to feel a sense of normalcy. The sun was beginning to poke over the mountain. The air was still, the kind of still that allows train whistles to be heard far off and a dog’s bark heard the next country road over. As the sun’s rays pierced the darkness, a barred owl screamed its hoot from high on the ridge. In doing so, a turkey responded with its even louder gobble.
At that precise moment, time stopped. I welcomed the pause as a rush of old, anxiety-ridden air left my lungs, and fresh, calming air took its place. All of a sudden, on a little hillside farm overlooking the Gauley River, everything around me was exactly the way I left it last spring, the spring before that and the spring before that. I was witnessing a world I have known and observed its order for more than three decades.
I knew all the players by heart from the mayapples, the maple tree buds, the owls, the wild turkeys, the chickadees’ song, the wet smell of the spring forest floor, the ramps, the mushrooms — it was placed out in front of my eyes exactly as it always has been and should be. It was correct in every way. Not a detail was left out. The morning scene was sheer perfection. It was a beautiful spring day in the woods of West Virginia.
I felt home.
As the morning light reached the entire woodland, I reached into my pocket for a call to mimic the sounds of a turkey hen. I scratched the wooden paddle over the box with a screechy note. He answered deep in the hollow below. As he did, another tom threw in his two cents’ worth by gobbling twice.
After a quick scan of the terrain, I set up with my back against an ancient oak and began the role of a lonely hen. I called to the boys and they were nice enough to gobble so that I could attend to their whereabouts. They slowly made their way up the gradual slope toward my position. In all the loud calling, I heard a modest yelp at the bottom of the hollow. A turkey hen had walked on the scene and was letting all the critters on the hillside know that she had arrived fashionably late to our party. She had other plans in mind for the boys and drew them far away from me as she could.
I sat there in complete silence for over an hour. I had found the normalcy I was searching for. It was a perfect little morning in the West Virginia spring turkey woods, and I was simply glad to be in it — a routine that looks and feels like something I’ve done many times before.