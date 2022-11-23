The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Department of Commerce.jpg

West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season opened Monday.

 Submitted photo

The week of Thanksgiving is one of my most cherished weeks in West Virginia.

I often wonder why, and the answer that is the most agreeable in my mind comes from my youth. Every Thanksgiving week, our family would travel to the small hometown of my parents. It was our family’s central hub, where all the uncles, cousins, grandparents, in-laws and outlaws of our family were from or currently living.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you