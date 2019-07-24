With the recent heat and humidity, the thoughts of hunting and the upcoming seasons may be a hard sell, but hear me out.
Hunting season is closer than you think - especially if you have a Western big hunt on the books this fall. Even if your plans include never crossing the West Virginia border, now is a great time to get cracking and up your game.
Two-a-day practices in August can build a solid foundation for a football team's entire season. The same can be true for your hunting season. A little practice now can go a long way toward a very successful season.
Let's start with the basics - your gear. With time on your hands, now is the perfect opportunity to change that scope that has been bothering you, or stop by your local bow counter and look into some new sights.
The question we all should ask ourselves is, "Are we the most accurate we can be?" If not, how can we fix that? It may be that all we really need is some time at the range.
For those heading west this fall, double down on your range sessions and don't forget to practice shooting in real hunting scenarios - off shooting sticks, from your backpack, taking a lean from a tree, etc. I've been on many Western hunts and I've yet to see a shooting bench on a hillside where the elk and mule deer roam. Shooting benches are great for sighting in, but after that, practice like you play.
Apparel plays a huge role in being comfortable (warm or cool) enough to hunt all day. Here at home, you may not be that far from your house, the truck or the camp, but being able to hunt comfortably every minute of legal shooting hours can be a big advantage.
It's simple math and odds: The more time you spend in the woods, the better your chances are. Being cold, hot, wet or another form of miserable makes packing it in early sound rather pleasant.
For the Western big-game hunters, good apparel is essential to having a successful hunt. Being able to layer up or down with apparel that can help you regulate your body temperature while hiking steep terrain, as well as sitting for long periods, can be a great enhancement for success.
Lastly, boots. For many of us sportsmen and women, finding the perfect pair of boots for the job can be a real chore. The stakes are high as well - blisters on day one of your week-long adventure is simply awful, and so are boots that leak, hurt your feet, allow your toes to freeze and are too heavy to walk around in.
This time of year, is a great time to save some cash by finding a pair of boots on the sale rack and then trying them out on your daily walks in the cool of the morning and evening. (You are getting in hiking shape already, aren't you?)
With August creeping in, a little early planning and practice can go a long way come this hunting season. I for one can't wait for its arrival.
Fayetteville's Chris Ellis, an outdoorsman and Marshall University graduate, owns Ellis Communications, a public relations agency serving the outdoor industry. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.