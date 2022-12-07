The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jacob Dotson.jpeg

Jacob Dotson is a young bladesmith from Mount Lookout, West Virginia.

 Submitted photo

I will admit it publicly. I have fallen for the binge-watching craze, again. When the weather is warm and the sun is out longer and later in the day, I have no need for much streaming. Honestly, I don’t have the time or the desire. But when the weather is cold and it gets dark before dinnertime, the long evenings indoors I find are the perfect setting to watch hunting shows, cooking shows, and the one that has me glued to the screen — knife building competitions.

I got so deep in the forging of knives arena last year that my old college roommate and I signed up for a weekend class to build a chef’s knife — the old-school way. After three grueling days of heating a forge with coal, banging a hammer on metal until I had blisters on top of blisters, and hours in front of a grinder, I produced a chef’s knife, that well, wasn’t the greatest, but at least I can say I built it. What the weekend really taught me is respect for folks who are true artists, and the craft of knife building is best left up to them. Now when I pick up a handmade knife, I appreciate the fine craftsmanship even more.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

