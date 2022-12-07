I will admit it publicly. I have fallen for the binge-watching craze, again. When the weather is warm and the sun is out longer and later in the day, I have no need for much streaming. Honestly, I don’t have the time or the desire. But when the weather is cold and it gets dark before dinnertime, the long evenings indoors I find are the perfect setting to watch hunting shows, cooking shows, and the one that has me glued to the screen — knife building competitions.
I got so deep in the forging of knives arena last year that my old college roommate and I signed up for a weekend class to build a chef’s knife — the old-school way. After three grueling days of heating a forge with coal, banging a hammer on metal until I had blisters on top of blisters, and hours in front of a grinder, I produced a chef’s knife, that well, wasn’t the greatest, but at least I can say I built it. What the weekend really taught me is respect for folks who are true artists, and the craft of knife building is best left up to them. Now when I pick up a handmade knife, I appreciate the fine craftsmanship even more.
I was recently introduced to Jacob Dotson — a young bladesmith from Mount Lookout, West Virginia, who makes custom hand-forged knives. When Jacob was 12 years old, his dad helped him make a forge out of a weed burner and some bricks, and he made his very first knife out of a kickstand from an old bicycle. From that moment he was hooked.
About a year later a family friend, who was an older gentleman who used to make knives himself but was unable to make them anymore, gave Jacob his old coal forge. With that forge, he felt like a real bladesmith, and from that point on he continued to hone his craft and accumulate more tools and experience, learning how to properly heat treat knives to get amazing strength and edge retention.
“If you are a hunter or angler, a good knife is an invaluable tool,” said Jacob. “I had a customer tell me once he filleted hundreds of trout and it’s still sharp, and another customer tells me he cut up two deer, and it hasn’t needed sharpening yet.”
Why would you want a custom knife? Well, the answer is quite simple. First is the quality of a handmade knife. The edge retention, overall strength, finishes, and attention to detail set a handmade knife apart.
Second, the time and effort that goes into the knife. According to Jacob, most of his basic knives take at least 10 hours, and a Damascus steel knife can take him over 25 hours, and that doesn’t include glue drying and preparing the wood for the handle.
Third, and probably most important, is the experience of holding a piece of homemade, functional art that will last a lifetime.
If you would like to see his work, Jacob will be exhibiting at the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing show Jan. 20-22, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. He can also be contacted at jdotsonblades@gmail.com.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
