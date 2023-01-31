Upon my arrival at my mountain home after a week in Las Vegas attending the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) show, I was asked by a dear friend and hunting buddy the question of what I saw that was new and exciting.
His request was a fair enough question, and one that I hadn’t honestly thought much about or even answered before his inquiry.
So, I sat down and gave it some thought to how best to answer his question with real examples to back up my statement. My statement to him as well as you, my loyal readers, is as follows.
After more than 20 years of working in the shooting, hunting and outdoor industry and attending our annual show nearly every year while doing so, I have seen many market trends, fads, gimmicks and -- to be perfectly honest -- smart offerings by manufacturers that listen to what their customers are asking for.
Some years, it felt as if the show was all about hunting. Some years, it feels like the show is all about competitive shooting or long-range shooting. Some years, there are new offerings everywhere, while some years felt lean with only modest line extensions of existing products.
This year was different – at least from my perspective. I should qualify “different” through my brain’s filter. I am a lifelong hunter and someone who pays attention to hunting trends – participation, wildlife conservation programs, hunting season opportunities both new and old, and manufacturers providing what they think is what the market is asking for.
So, when I see an offering that marks a few of my mental boxes, I perk up and pay more attention to the “why” behind the offering. Here are a few examples to help me land this topic’s plane.
A couple of years ago at SHOT, a new cartridge was unveiled designed specifically for use in states that have specific regulations for deer hunting with straight-walled centerfire cartridges following the trend of some well-known whitetail states passing laws allowing hunters to use straight-walled centerfire rifles during firearms seasons that before were reserved for muzzleloaders or shotguns.
The state that comes to my mind immediately, because I hunt deer on my friend’s farm every year, is Ohio. There are several states now opening the same opportunity. Following this trend, the popular .350 Legend by Winchester was born.
This year, another major ammunition company, Remington, announced a new straight-walled cartridge the Buckhammer 360. Upon this announcement, rifle manufacturers will soon be offering their rifles chambered for this round and yet another choice for those who hunt in states where straight-wall cartridges are now an option. This is a great example of listening to customers and paying attention to current trends.
An example of supplying offerings for trends in hunting here at home is our Mountaineer Heritage Season. The season was introduced in 2019 after the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources asked sportsmen and women about opening a primitive season, and they answered yes in a landslide majority in favor of a new season. Several other states also offer a primitive season, and they can be an excellent opportunity to gain a coveted tag for elk, mule deer or whitetails that may be a long-shot draw with a centerfire rifle.
When I stopped to talk to a West Virginia friend in the aisle at the show, he asked me if I had seen the new muzzleloader that provides modern metals, finishes and accuracy in a side lock designed for specific primitive season states. I was interested.
According to Traditions, they have introduced a new addition to the traditional sidelock market with its ShedHorn rifle. The rifle brings modern innovation to the style, while still maintaining a primitive pedigree.
Finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the awesome comeback of lever guns presented this year at the show. Being a huge lever gun fan, the market trend is so exciting for some of these modern manufactured, antique rifle designs.