As sportsmen and women, we as a collective group of people are planners. We have to be.
For example, most of us wouldn’t simply walk into a patch of woods and climb a tree and bowhunt. Instead, we plan by scouting our hunting grounds for deer activity signs, food sources, bedding areas, game trails, and things such as prevailing wind.
After the research is done and the data is collected and analyzed, we then hang our treestand accordingly in grand preparation for opening day. Even opening day is planned out in advance — where we hunt, when we hunt and how we hunt. There are many more hours spent planning than actual hunting.
The same can be said for people who fish. Fishing can even require more planning. A day marked on your calendar as, “Going Fishing” requires much more than simply casting a line on that day. Things such as what species you are going to be targeting require bait and tackle choices and those choices require prior commitments.
Unless you own a bait shop, securing the right live or artificial baits are gathered before the day of fishing. The same can be said for rods, reels, line, hook, sinkers, lures, and for some, even a boat and a vehicle to pull it. Just like hunting, there is much more time and money spent before or after the actual day on the water.
As with most things in life, there are always exceptions of course. Back in my fish-guiding days, I recall a story of a novice fly-fisherman flopping out a cast from the raft at the boat ramp shortly after the raft was launched. I can’t recall if it was his first cast, but I know the boat ramp was still in sight. The giant smallmouth attacked the cork popper and ran deep in the pool.
After a lengthy fight, my friend netted the fish and laughed. The angler had no clue why he was laughing so hard. My friend explained how many guests he had fished with that over his career and how many casts he had seen thrown by expert anglers who lay tehmselves down most nights and dream of catching a fish that size. The novice had landed a true fish of a lifetime on a fly, at the boat ramp within the first 10 minutes of the float trip.
But luck doesn’t always fall on the side of novices. We all have stories of something from the woods and waters that went in our favor that could be seen as lucky. It happened to me the other day.
I was asked to meet a friend at a farm to check trail cameras and to do a little pre-season deer scouting. I was told the farm had a couple of farm ponds on the property so I threw a rod and a Ziploc bag of soft-plastic baits in the back of the truck.
After our chores were done, right before sunset, I cast towards a dead snag in the shallow, weedy pond. My line started to swing away from the structure as I set the hook on the hefty, largemouth bass.
As I landed the bass, I couldn’t help but think how many people or how much money is spent to get up early and fish all weekend for a chance to catch a hefty largemouth like the one I was holding.
And to fair, I am not a lake fisherman and don’t chase largemouth bass or dream of catching trophy ones. To a real largemouth fisherman, I would be seen as the novice who lucked into a fish. And you know what, I’m fine with that.
Chris Ellis of Fayetteville, W.Va., an outdoorsman and Marshall University graduate, is owner of Ellis Communications, a public relations agency serving the outdoor industry. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.