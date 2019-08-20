I took a much-needed timeout from fishing.
I had to.
I was driving myself and all that are in my friends and family circle crazy chasing a targeted species of fish. It's just a fish, after all.
I understand I when sportsmen and women drive off the cliff for, say, a trophy buck or a gobbler that seems impossible to call into range.
Sure, bowhunters and turkey hunters do crazy stuff all the time searching, hunting, plotting and scheming on their targeted game species.
Bowhunters that find a nice buck early in the season can sometimes lock down on hunting him for weeks and completely tune out the world and their surroundings.
Bowhunters do it all the time and people say words things like the hunter has passion, is obsessed, is dedicated or whatever catchy phrase that sells t-shirts at the fair.
And if they don't get a chance to put a tag on the trophy buck during the season, they go nuts all winter and spring until they find his shed antlers confirming that they have another chance to hunt like a wild man this upcoming season.
And they actually look forward to putting themselves in the madness situation year after year while trying to balance work, school, children, spouses and anything else that life throws at them during hunting season.
Duck hunters, grouse hunters and even rabbit hunters can take things a little to far before and during season.
Throw in some adorable gun dogs and watch hunters do some real intense forms of dedication to the sport they love.
Drive for hours, hunt like its their job, eat up vacation days, buy enough electronics to run a small village, hunt in the rain and snow - all for a chance to swing their shotgun at a small game animal.
But you know what?
I totally get it.
But I am second guessing myself when it comes to this species of fish that has my mind and actions on overdrive.
That's all I do is think about how I am not only going to catch one, but how I am going to catch a pile of them.
I tell myself I won't do it but as soon as work or life slows down a little, bam, I am either fishing for them or reading about how to or watching a video of someone else catching them.
The other evening, after the shipping company's driver dropped off a pile of little brown boxes, my wife asked me if it was my birthday.
That was the only explanation she could think of why so many packages where delivered that day with my name on it.
I didn't have the heart to tell her that all those packages were hooks, sinkers, line, spinners and a goofy looking reel that has a line counter on it designed to entice the strike of a walleye no matter how deep they are swimming.
The only hope for me is that soon enough, I will be able to take a walk in the woods with my squirrel dog and hopefully that will take my mind off my toothy fish situation.
I can only hope to find some early season squirrels cutting hickory nuts to ease my troubled mind.
A good squirrel dog will help you clear your troubled mind.
Come to think of it, I had better order a new GPS collar, a new hunting vest, some more .22 shells and some new, lightweight boots.
Oh brother, here I go again.