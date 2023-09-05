Sometimes, you simply must go fishing when the opportunity arises, the weather cooperates and the water is, well, perfect.
In late summer, when Mother Nature begins to give us a preview of the upcoming season change, with its cooler mornings and evenings, I am reminded of the Elk River.
Growing up with a river in the middle of a community, you feel a connection to it. Not only were our homes built along its banks, but the road also followed the river throughout the communities, giving all of us the perfect view of the water and its condition.
In the late summer, when the water was historically low and very clear, the shoals took on a new life: the rushing waters over rocks with areas along the water’s edge lined with sand, gravel, cobbles, boulders, native grasses, weeds, wildflowers and water-loving trees that have managed to survive the spring floods. The sights and sounds of the rushing waters, mixed with the smells of life and oxygen-filled waters, is a memory in my mind that points to one species – smallmouth bass.
It was in these areas, which I learned as a child, that late-summer smallmouths like to frequent, to chase and scatter baitfish along the shore and to cruise in search of a hearty meal, especially crawdads. In the early years, when the only baits I had access to were found in an old tackle box full of leftovers, I could generally scrounge a lead jig head and a few soft plastic g-tail grubs.
Learning to use the versatile bait to mimic what I saw the bass focusing on taught me a valuable lesson. The bait is important, but not as much as how you present the bait to naturally mimic on what the fish were actively feeding.
Later in my adolescent years, I was introduced to baits such as double-jointed Rapala lures, buzz baits and my go-to, wee-craw crankbaits. Many evenings as dark fell on the land, I could be found walking and wading the shoals in search of trophy smallmouth bass looking for their evening snack.
My smallmouth fascination grew and took me to other rivers in the state. I learned that the same fishing techniques I learned on the Elk applied and carried over nicely to sections of the Greenbrier, the South Branch and eventually my current home waters, the New River.
This past week, I found the perfect evening to try my old techniques. I grabbed a handful of jig heads and a pack of old g-tail grubs and stuffed them both in the front pocket of my life jacket. I grabbed my inflatable boat and pointed my truck to the river.
I paddled across the top of a series of small rapids on the New. On the other side, I parked my boat on the rock bar and set out to walk and wade the shallow waters. As the light faded and cool evening air started to rush in, I saw movement in the rushing waters that could only be one thing -- a nice fish cruising.
I cast toward the wake and missed my intended target. While I retrieved the line back to the reel as fast as possible, bang, my rod tip curved downward towards the waters and the fish that had attacked my lure.
In the swift waters, the feisty smallmouth put on a show in the half-lit canyon. I released the fish slowly back to his home, and for a moment in time, I was 10 years old again and began to remember the feeling of knowing how Mom would be home nervously awaiting my return from the river.
“I’m fine, Mom. But I don’t want to worry you, so I’ll head home now,” I thought out loud.
I went fishing, but I landed more than a nice smallmouth. I landed a memory of long ago, and the places and people that have been a long time gone.