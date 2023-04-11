One of my favorite hunting and fishing authors is Robert C. Ruark, the famed writer of many classic books and articles. In his book, "The Old Man and the Boy,” he described the morning in the woods well, simply and perfectly.
He wrote, “It is wonderful to smell the morning. Anybody who’s been around the woods knows that the morning smells one way, high noon another, dusk still another, and night most different of all, if only because the skunks smell louder at night. Morning smells fresh and flowery and a little breezy, and dewy and spanking new.”
For those of us who choose to hunt turkeys in the spring, the smell of the morning at sunrise is distinctive and pleasant. Walking the woods in the spring simply feels different. It feels unique and special, like a gift.
Unlike the fall, which smells woodsy, the spring woods smell fresh and clean. The air feels different – warm and light with a hint of wild blooms in the breeze, and the songbirds welcome the day with such excitement in their calls.
As we stand in the pre-dawn light of the woods, waiting and hoping a turkey will gobble at sunrise, our senses are on a higher level of awareness than everyday life often seems to deliver. We are hunters, hunting. We are 100% present at the moment, and for a moment in time, we are exactly where we want to be, and to be honest, where we should be – disconnected from the outside world and connected to the natural world. We are melting into one with nature.
Our West Virginia spring gobbler season opens on Monday and ends on May 12 – with Youth Season on Saturday and Sunday. (As always, please check the WVDNR hunting regulations for more details)
I would be remiss not to mention the safety aspect of spring turkey hunting. Safety is always the most important thing to remember in all hunting scenarios. As a friendly reminder, I chose to use the rules from Hunter-ed.com, produced by Kalkomey Enterprises, LLC -- which provides hunting education courses and certification and publishes hunting safety education materials.
Here are safety tips for all spring gobbler hunters.
Never wear red, white, blue or black, the colors of a male wild turkey. Dress defensively, and wear hunter orange when moving in the turkey woods.
Never stalk turkey sounds or attempt to sneak up on wild turkeys. Always call the turkey to you.
Avoid using gobble calls that might attract other hunters to your location.
Avoid using tail-fanning techniques. Even if you are out in the open where there is little additional cover, fans may be large enough to hide you while you are lying down. Another hunter might think the tail fan is a gobbler and shoot.
Put decoys in an open area and use extreme caution to avoid attracting other hunters.
Protect your back by sitting against a large tree or other natural barrier that will shield you from a hunter approaching from the rear.
Never carry harvested turkeys in the open. Cover them with a hunter orange vest, or put them in a game bag.
Shout “STOP” at approaching hunters. Don’t move, wave, whistle or make turkey calls to get their attention.
Positively identify your target. Be absolutely certain it’s a legal turkey before pulling the trigger.
Good luck this season and be safe. Most of all, enjoy the spring woods at dawn. They are spectacular.
