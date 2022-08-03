The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I grew up fishing the Elk River and New River for smallmouth bass and catching a walleye was always a pleasant surprise on the rare occasion I happen to do so.

After a very wet summer so far, my days on the water fishing have been impacted.

The statement puts me at the risk of sounding like the old men at the barbershop complaining about the weather and how it is not fit outside for outdoor adventures. I used to think of them as tired, lazy complainers who should just go fishing or hunting no matter what the weather conditions might be.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

