Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoor industry. He has worked with some of its largest and most iconic companies, launching new products and building awareness. He is a lifelong outdoorsman who has pursued his passion all over the world. However, he prefers to hunt his hillside farm in West Virginia. He is afflicted by the lure of the wild turkey and has found no cure for it as of yet. Wild fish and wild places haunt him. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.