In this new day of self-quarantine, social distancing and staying apart so that we can all get through this together can have its challenges. There is no denying that. Since I am not properly trained or educated on viruses or pandemics, perhaps your local outdoor writer should stick to what he knows best — the outdoors. That I can do.
I can write this with some certainty in these uncertain times: Taking a walk in the fresh air with the sun’s rays warming your face is a good idea. Fresh air and a cold drink of water always seem to shed some clarity on the current situation. It has been a go-to for me for years and I don’t mind at all if you share my secret.
Taking a walk — or hike if it has a better ring to it — in the woods is not only good for your legs and lungs, I find it good for the head. If I am having a less-than-stellar day, both mentally and physically, hitting the woods in search of something, anything seems to do the trick. For hunters and backcountry anglers, the excuses to be outdoors can come easier. I assume for a marathon runner, taking a jog only makes sense too.
But some days may require a little more of a strategy for the wellbeing of mind and body. To concentrate more on the mind — sorry, I did enough jigsaw puzzles with my grandparents growing up to meet my life’s quota — I have rekindled a passion that fueled my younger years of growing up in West Virginia. On my walks in the sticks lately, I have been attempting to identify the native plants and fungi along the trail.
For me, it was a game-changer for my walks. Unless you are an educated and trained wildlife biologist or forester, chances are there will be a few plants, trees or shrubs that you can’t exactly put your finger on. With the use of simple field guides, the internet or even apps identifying the natural world around you is fun and easier than ever.
If you do get stumped, who cares? What else do you have to do but to figure it out? Staying at home affords some downtime for most of us.
Another fun-filled family activity to do while you take your stroll through the timber is to identify edible foods of the forest. Working on your survival skills sounds a little wacky, I get that, but it also can be very rewarding this time of year. After a recent walk at the farm, our home smelled of pure Appalachian delights — the main entrée featured a dish served with a side of sautéed morel mushrooms and fried potatoes with ramps.
There has never been a better time to turn your hillside farm into your very own nature trail designed for fitness, nature interpretation and, who knows, maybe the source for a fun little meal.
Then again, I’d do anything not to have to put together another 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of a bunch of cats.