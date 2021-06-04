After our spring gobbler season closed on our West Virginia hunting grounds, my son and I weren’t ready to hang up our turkey vests just yet. We were longing to chase Tom Turkey around for a few more days.
A long shot at best, we decided to take up an offer from a long-time friend to join him in the Pine Ridge area of northwestern Nebraska to pursue the wild turkey on the last few days of their dwindling season.
With bags packed full of gear in anticipation of unpredictable birds and even more unpredictable weather, we flew the friendly skies west then made our way to a cabin on the edge of the Pine Ridges.
The section of public ground we would concentrate on was the 6,600-acre Pine Ridge National Recreation Area that provides backcountry recreation opportunities in a primitive/semi-primitive ponderosa pine environment.
Wildfires swept through the Pine Ridge region in 2006 and again in 2012, burning thousands of acres of forest and meadow causing the area to be in a transitional forest phase today.
Although beautiful, steep, and rugged we found the hunting grounds challenging at best and we knew once we walked our first two miles in, we were in for a learning experience.
The forest was mixed with open park areas full of natural grasslands and dotted with broken lands with steep ravines.
The wild turkey species we were targeting were the sub-species Merriam’s. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation, these wild turkeys are most abundant in the mountainous regions of the West.
The Rocky Mountains are considered the central hub of the population.
Characteristics
- Snow-white tips on tail feathers
- More white and less black on wings
- Adult males weigh 18 to 30 pounds
- Adult females weigh 8 to 12 pounds
- Weakest gobbles of all subspecies
- Shortest beards of all subspecies
- Shortest spurs of all subspecies
With the stage set in front of us and with a weather forecast anchored with extreme weather reports including severe winds, hail, rain, and tornado watches we loaded our packs and went into the forest in hopes a turkey would gobble to one of our calls. On day one, we walked over ten miles and heard two gobbles. We came back to the cabin worn slap out with just enough energy to fix dinner and fall asleep with our alarms set at 4 am for the next day. The following day’s morning hunt was a bust with nearly six miles walked with no gobbles heard. Shortly before our lunch break, we found a knoll with a tree providing welcomed shade to rest our sore feet and legs.
Out of nowhere, a group of elk walked into our view and crossed an open park slowly to our left. We watched in awe and found ourselves honored to have simply been in their presence. After they walked into the timber, I caught movement to the right.
A lone gobbler walked into the opening. I found a call and slithered to hide in the tall prairie grass. He heard my calls and started walking our way. A hen walked into the opening behind him followed by a group of three young gobblers. We were stuck motionless on our knoll, under a pine tree. As they made their way towards our calls, a couple of them started walking towards a steep creek bank and disappeared in the shade of the trees along the bank. The others shortly followed.
This was the break we needed and we made a move slipping along the grass as low as a snake hoping we could make it to the creek, way downstream of them. After we cut the distance, we called and they reacted. Slowly they walked towards our set up along the creek. After a long period of awkwardness and stillness, a gobbler trickled down the creek bank into range.
The report of a shotgun rang out and my son accomplished his goal of hunting the wild turkey in the wild west. It was a great day to be a turkey hunter and I was simply glad to be part of the day.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. He is a lifelong outdoorsman who has pursued his passion all over the world; however, he prefers to hunt on his hillside farm in West Virginia. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.