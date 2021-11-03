On the wall of my childhood home, hung a flying bird that was a result of a hunting trip my father went on with his bird dog, Daisy.
The bird was a ring-necked pheasant.
The fact that my father had an animal mounted on the living room wall made the bird’s fascination for me even greater.
In fact, it was the only animal mount in our home.
That ring-necked pheasant was part of my childhood, and I can still hear his words of the story of the hunt and his dog in my mind.
The allure of pheasants and the people who hunt them was and still is very intriguing to me.
My life-long passion for working, hunting dogs is a direct result of that mount and my father’s hunting story.
This past week, I spent a few days hunting pheasants in the grasslands of South Dakota.
In doing so, I witnessed the point of a bird dog, the flush of a rooster pheasant as he flew from his hiding spot in the tall grass, and the talk that surrounds all things wing-shooting and the love of the sport.
The country was simply spectacular only second to the amazing dogs that were so eager to retrieve the birds.
I have no way of proving it other than pure observation — but the flushing and retrieving dogs appeared to be having as much fun or more than the hunters who celebrated every moment in the field with them.
Simply put, the dogs were true professionals and masters of their craft.
The grasslands of South Dakota are rich and are ideal habitat for ring-necked pheasants.
Pheasant season is big business, but more importantly, it is seen as an opportunity to see old friends again and welcome new ones to the sport.
In fact, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks website — with rolling hills and endless prairies, South Dakota is home to the best pheasant hunting in the country.
With abundant public land hunting opportunities, pheasant hunters have access to some of the greatest spots to chase birds and work their dogs.
We do not have to be the ones to tell you that pheasants and pheasant hunting are solidly engrained in the South Dakota culture — because that speaks for itself.
Whether you live here or are here for the hunt, you will never forget that South Dakota is where you hunt the greatest land, live the greatest traditions, and make the greatest memories.
Since 1919, the tradition of pheasant hunting has brought friends and families together.
Every fall, the opening weekend brings unprecedented enthusiasm, excitement, and activity to cities and rural communities across the state.
Maybe it was remembering the old, mounted bird of my youth or the romantic tradition of wingshooting over dogs, I am not sure.
But I do know that I felt a connection to the sport and a feeling that I belonged there at that moment in time.
With my father’s words ringing freshly in my ears, his hunting story is now part of my hunting story.
It is my hope, I will be able to continue adding to it for many years to come.