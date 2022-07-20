I was blessed to have a grandfather who was a fisherman. I was even more blessed that he took the time to take me fishing.
I am sure others in this world knew my grandfather as a co-worker, a foreman at the electric conduit plant, a member of the Methodist Church, a friend, a gardener, someone in the neighborhood who could fix anything mechanical — and a host more.
But to me, he was a lifelong learner of anything and everything fishing, and he enjoyed teaching me the lessons he learned over a career of fishing.
Many lessons took place while sitting on his lap, patiently flipping through the Bass Pro Shops Master Catalog while he explained what each bait and lure was designed to mimic and which fish species it was intended to catch.
Although a diehard smallmouth bass fisherman — his preferred species of fish to target — he was just as happy to spend a day fishing for trout, crappie and catfish, and when I was curious about big fish, he even showed me how to catch monster carp in the river.
There were also many lessons in the basement of his home on how best to take care of fishing gear. Tackle boxes were labeled and organized, reels were oiled and wiped down and rods were not only secured in rod holders but also sleeved so as not to mar their finish in the plastic case. Hooks were sharpened after their use and hard baits were repainted when they became scratched or well-worn after a hard day of use.
This discipline a product of the Great Depression, perhaps, or maybe he was simply proud to own such a collection of fine tackle. Either way, some 40 years later I recall the lessons as if they were yesterday.
One of the greatest lessons he taught me, and the lesson I can still hear most vividly today, was one of his greatest secrets about the sport of fishing: No matter where you are in this world, you can always find somewhere to go fishing. Some places may be easier than others, but if you look hard enough, and have the desire, you can always go fishing.
His words have stuck with me throughout my travels personally and professionally. Sure, there are times I travel simply to fish, while other times I must travel for work and professional responsibilities. Either way, I can’t pass up an opportunity to fish if presented with the chance.
Maybe an example would shed some light more clearly. On a recent trip, which was not planned around fishing but rather a time set aside to reflect on future business goals and to enjoy each other’s company with a business mentor and friend, I remembered my grandfather’s words. After a few calls to friends, I was connected to a day of offshore fishing by the way of a 5:45 a.m. check-in time at dock slip 111. Reservations were made for a six-hour expedition with a local captain recommended by a mutual friend.
With low expectations — after all, I was on a business trip and fishing was an afterthought — I boarded the boat at first light and was looking forward to being on the water.
Our boat ride on the rolling ocean was interrupted by a fury of activity between the captain, the deckhand, and a doubled-over rod with fishing line screaming off the reel.
I sat in the fighting chair and was handed the rod. After a long battle, and very tired legs and arms, a massive yellowfin tuna was lifted into the boat. As I smiled for a picture, his words came to my mind again and I thanked him under my breath for teaching me the love of fishing and for being right — you can always find somewhere to go fishing.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
